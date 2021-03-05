Andy Gaines, general manager of The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre and president of the Marietta Arts District, will speak to the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club on Monday. The virtual meeting begins at noon.
Gaines will address how COVID-19 has impacted cultural arts in the community.
For more information or to make a reservation for the meeting, please email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com and provide your name and email address so they can provide you the access code.
