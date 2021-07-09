Marietta’s Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is a beloved local icon in large part because of its historic character — the art deco building is 86 years old. Now, as the Strand emerges from the pandemic, its guests will be welcomed by an official theme song that pays tribute to its origins.
The 52-second theme song, written by local musician Travis Cottle, is a swinging, jazzy tune reminiscent of the big bands that helped define 1930s American music.
“I kind of wanted to go for something that maybe you would hear on the radio in 1935, when the building opened,” Cottle said. “But something that also kind of sounded really theater-y.”
Cottle plays piano, with other musicians on clarinet, trombone, drums, bass and resonator guitar, which provides a “metallic, banjo-y quality,” as Cottle put it.
“It's (the guitar) a subtle part of the song,” Cottle said. "I think it kind of really pulled it all together, to have this kind of thumping, 30s, banjo-y vibe.”
Cottle’s relationship with the theater began when he helped produce a series of indie band shows there. In 2016, he started producing shows for the Strand, putting together bands to play Motown, tribute, country and Christmas shows. Since then, he’s become something of a composer/arranger in residence, he said.
Strand General Manager Andy Gaines previously had Cottle, who he called a “good friend and great musician,” write and record a different theme song that was produced for a late-night talk show pilot hosted by Gaines.
“There was no reason to do it, just to, I guess, see if we could,” Gaines said. “And so, we made one (a pilot), and one of the things that we needed was a theme song.”
The talk show project fell by the wayside, but ever since, Gaines has used the theme as a walk-up song when welcoming guests at Strand events.
“It was just kind of a primer for the audience to know that things are about to start,” Gaines explained.
During the pandemic, Cottle was writing and recording an album when he and Gaines had the idea to re-record the Andy Gaines theme, to make it more professional. Gaines, however, proposed Cottle write an all-new theme just for the Strand.
Gaines approached Kim Gresh, who chairs the Strand's board, and who agreed to fund the project. Cottle recorded the new theme in the same studio where he recorded his album, and had the musicians he was already working with play various parts.
Gaines was more than pleased with the result — “it sounds awesome,” he remarked.
The theme will be played before shows at the Strand, which is back in full swing after being mostly closed for more than a year during the pandemic.
“Anything that we could do to make the patron experience better at the Strand Theatre, we want to do it,” Gaines said. “If that means, ‘Let's make a theme song,’ then by golly, let's make a theme song. And it just adds a slight bit more joy to people’s lives.”
In August, the Strand will host Motown shows, with Cottle as music director.
“It's just been an honor to get to partner with them and do the shows that we do and to have everything open back up,” Cottle said. It's been really wonderful.”
