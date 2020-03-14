In light of Gov. Brian Kemp's declaration of a public health state of emergency Saturday morning, the Strand Theatre on Marietta Square has canceled the weekend's screenings.
Scheduled for this weekend were "Metropolis," "Lumber Lounge" and "Brew with a View."
"Since COVID-19 became a concern, The Strand has followed or exceeded all guidelines from health officials and the CDC," said a news release from the Strand. "We have taken steps to protect our patrons by ensuring the cleanliness of our space and, as the situation progressed, encouraging our older and high risk patrons to stay safe at home. At this point, we don’t feel these measures will be enough going forward. We have a responsibility to do everything in our power to slow the virus by minimizing exposure to all patrons, not only those at increased risk, and will be doing so through these social distancing measures."
