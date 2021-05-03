MARIETTA — Stormy weather, including potential for tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and flooding, is expected to continue through Tuesday evening in Cobb County and surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service.
The afternoon and evening hours are most likely for severe weather, according to the agency.
Tuesday’s storms with heavy rain could bring damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph, and though measurements will vary based on the location in the county, rain amounts between Monday and Tuesday are expected to total at least 2 to 4 inches, according to NWS meteorologists. Tuesday's rainfall in Cobb is expected to account for 1 to 2 inches of that.
Cobb County government officials on Monday afternoon noted they’d already seen about 2 inches fall in some areas of the county, and NWS meteorologist Dylan Lusk said it isn’t unlikely for isolated areas to see more than the 2- to 4-inch estimation.
Expected storm impacts for Tuesday mirror those that came Monday, when Cobb County and surrounding areas were under a tornado watch, severe weather and flash flood warnings and other weather advisories. Throughout the day on Monday, heavy rain, often accompanied by claps of thunder and flashes of lightning, came and went, at times flooding roadways and felling trees.
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, electric providers in Cobb were reporting few customer outages.
Lusk said as expectations for severe weather continue, residents of Cobb and surrounding areas should stay updated on weather alerts, especially to keep track of whether they’re under tornado warnings or watches.
A tornado watch means those in the area should review tornado safety rules and be prepared to move to a safe place if needed. A tornado warning means those in the area should find shelter immediately.
If you find yourself under a tornado warning, Lusk said, “Please, take heed of that, take shelter, have a plan of action in place.”
“Try to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Get away from any windows and doors as you can … and definitely do not open those doors or windows,” he said.
Cobb Department of Transportation crews responded to 10 reports of flooded streets and three trees across roadways by early afternoon Monday, though the Cobb Fire Department did not report any “significant incidents” or damage from the weather, according to Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt.
When severe weather is expected, Cobb DOT crews typically “check out any trouble spots” and respond to reports of clogged drainage areas with machines that can suction those drains clear, Cavitt said. Crews are also put on standby or respond to calls during storms that occur during off hours.
Cavitt said areas around the Chattahoochee River, which runs through south Cobb, tend to be at higher risk of flooding. Roads including Columns Drive, Woodland Brook Drive and Cochise Drive tend to be problem spots the county watches during periods of heavy rain, he said. Areas undergoing road work or seeing particularly heavy rainfall also often prompt a county response.
Cavitt said residents can call 911 to report flooding, trees blocking roads, trees on power lines or trees that have hit homes or vehicles. Residents can also use the See Click Fix app to report issues. Those without the app and with less urgent calls can contact Cobb DOT at 770-528-1600.
