The Stonehaven School, a Christian school in Marietta, celebrated an official ribbon-cutting ceremony this month for their new Lower School campus located at 1480 Joyner Avenue.
Established in 2004, the school offers elementary, middle and high school grades.
"This was a significant day in the life of our school,” said Board Chairman Gordon Hwang, “It is God’s faithfulness through the twists and turns that enabled us to be here today. This day marks the achievement of our school’s dream to create a permanent school home for our children.”
The 23,000-square-foot facility, located half a mile from the Upper School campus, was previously the Fair Oaks United Methodist Church building that has been renovated to house school’s kindergarten through 6th grade classes and allows for additional expansion as the school grows. The Lower School currently enrolls 142 students. The renovation design was created by architect Flavio Garcia and the renovation project was completed by Construction Management Associates. The renovated building provides 14 classrooms, library, cafeteria, sanctuary, piano lab, science lab and office spaces.
In spite of the chilly weather, more than 100 parents, students, staff members and friends of the school gathered together in front of the sanctuary to celebrate the school's milestone.
“This beautiful building reflects the heart of Stonehaven, from its carefully chosen artwork to the photographs of the students who bring truth, goodness, and beauty to our halls,” said Stonehaven’s Director of Operations Hannah Miley.
For 20 years, Stonehaven has leased space for their operations in churches located in Smyrna and Marietta. With a majority of Stonehaven families residing in those areas, the two campuses are located in the Fair Oaks community.
“For our teachers, staff and families, we have looked forward to this day with great anticipation. God has been faithful to our school,” said Head of School Brett Edwards. “By God’s providence, we were able to find and build a wonderful school home that could accommodate both our current and future needs.”
The Stonehaven School will be hosting an admissions open house for Upper School on Jan. 24 at 9:30 a.m. and for the Lower School on Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. Participants can register to attend at www.stonehavenschool.org.
