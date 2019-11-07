A Marietta man stole $24,000 worth of music equipment from Guitar Center while working there just a couple of weeks, police say.
Tyler Tyrone Brown, 18, was arrested at the store on a single felony theft charge by Marietta police at 1 p.m. on Nov. 1, his jail record shows.
The shop is in Marietta Plaza on Cobb Parkway between Terrell Mill and Windy Hill roads in southeast Marietta, toward Cumberland, and is just a couple of miles from Brown’s home, in the Stratford Ridge Apartments on Delk Road, records show.
Police said Brown only worked at the shop for two weeks, between Oct. 11 and 25, during which time he “continuously” took items home from the store after his shift, stealing 41 different pieces of equipment in total worth a combined $24,205.
Brown was released from the Cobb County jail on a $5,000 bond after two days in custody, his jail record shows.
(1) comment
Oh no , what a surprise
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.