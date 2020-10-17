POWDER SPRINGS — West Cobb’s Still Family Farm welcomed families for fall activities to raise money for a local charity Saturday.
“Today is all about SafePath,” said Leslie Still Oubre, president of Still Family Farm. “We have partnered with Commissioner (Keli) Gambrill and her resources … to draw attention to SafePath, which is a child advocacy group here in Cobb County. They advocate for children who are victims of abuse, neglect and trafficking.”
The farm, located in Powder Springs, will set up a variety of fall activities for families through the end of the month. The grounds feature a pumpkin patch and cutouts for photo opportunities. Farm staffers lead a 30-minute hayride on farm property. Guests can peruse a flower maze and sit by the fire pit. Children can paint pumpkins, climb a hay tower and more.
Visitors pay admission to enter the farm grounds, and those admission prices benefited the children’s charity Saturday. According to Oubre, one dollar from every ticket sold would be donated to SafePath. To cut the price of admission, the farm offered a discount in exchange for charitable donations.
“We’re collecting donations, for the rest of October, of sanitizing wipes, masks and cleaning products for SafePath’s facility," Oubre said.
In exchange for donations, the farm offered guests $2 off the price of admission.
On Saturday, the farm’s second year partnering with SafePath, the Still family welcomed representatives from the fire department, Cobb police and other groups who partner with SafePath to protect children in the community.
Gambrill, who represents west Cobb, said she learned of SafePath after assuming office. She recognized it as an important organization in the county.
“Once I was elected, I started being introduced to all the departments, all the different programs and I had a tour of SafePath and learned what SafePath did,” Gambrill said. “It just kind of touched my heart.”
Gambrill said the farm has been a huge asset to the west Cobb community for over a century, so she thought the Still Family could help support SafePath.
“We thought, ‘Wow, what a great way to partner with Still Family Farm,” she said. “Wouldn’t it be great to partner with them to host an event to benefit SafePath?”
The Still Family Farm is open to the public on weekends through Nov. 1. It opens at 10 a.m. and closes at dark.
The family has maintained their land in west Cobb since 1837, and they have opened their grounds to the public for the last eight years.
“We are raising generation nine here,” Oubre said of the family's long history in Cobb. “We are here to share this particular historic resource with the rest of our community.”
