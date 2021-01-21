Sterling Estates senior living homes in Cobb County will be among the first to complete second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.
The company announced that its three Georgia locations, including two in Cobb, will be the first in metro Atlanta to complete vaccinations for residents, healthcare workers and staff. The communities each administered the first dose of vaccinations Dec. 24, and staff, with Transitional Care Physicians of America and Guardian Pharmacy, will administer the second dose starting Jan. 25 at the following locations:
• Sterling Estates of East Cobb, 4220 Lower Roswell Road near Marietta
• Sterling Estates of West Cobb, 3165 Dallas Highway near Marietta
• Azalea Estates of Fayetteville, 105 Autumn Glen Circle in Fayetteville
“We are pleased with the acceptance rate by our residents and staff, with close to 95% of our residents agreeing to take the vaccine,” Nathan Madigan, Sterling Estates vice president of operations and partner, said in a statement. “Through our first round of doses, we haven’t had any residents or staff report material adverse side effects. Our senior residents are proud to be among the leaders for the nation in taking on this virus through the vaccines.”
Hart Williford, a resident at Sterling Estates of West Cobb, expressed excitement over getting his second shot.
‘We look forward to receiving our second dose of the vaccine and getting on with living. We got a lot to do," Williford said.
Madigan credited the partnerships with TCPA and Guardian for a smooth vaccination process.
“Completing the vaccination process is a big step for our communities, residents and staff,” Madigan said. “While many have complained about distribution and implementation bottlenecks across the country, we have not experienced that and are thankful that the supply chain and our ability to host clinics for the vaccine have been efficient and timely.”
