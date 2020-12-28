On Christmas Eve, senior citizens and caregivers at Sterling Estates senior homes received the most sought-after gift of the 2020 holiday season: a coronavirus vaccine.
The owner and operator of several senior facilities throughout the metro area, Sterling Estates began administering the Moderna version of the COVID-19 vaccine at its locations in east and west Cobb, as well as at Azalea Estates in Fayetteville.
The company’s vice president of operations, Nathan Madigan, called the vaccinations, “a big step for our communities, residents and staff, and a testament to our strong partnerships that we will be at the leading edge of providing this life-saving service to those who need it most.”
Sterling Estates applied for and received Tier One distribution status from the CDC, and worked with Transitional Care Physicians of America and Guardian Pharmacy to administer the vaccines.
The CDC has designated frontline healthcare workers and long term care facility residents as the two groups who should receive the vaccine first. Earlier this month, both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were administered at Wellstar Health System and Cobb-Douglas Public Health headquarters.
In a statement, Sterling Estates said it is the first senior living group in metro Atlanta to receive a coronavirus vaccine. It plans to administer the follow-up booster shot in late January.
“Our senior residents are at a much higher risk of catching the coronavirus and getting seriously sick or dying from it than the general population,” Madigan said. “So it was important for us to secure a shipment of COVID vaccine and inoculate our residents and caregivers as soon as possible.”
At a press conference Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said about 39,000 doses of the vaccine made by pharmaceutical company Pfizer have shipped to elderly-care facilities as well as CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, which are partnering with the federal government to send doses directly to nursing homes.
Staff at nursing homes who serve as “the firewall” protecting elderly residents will likely be vaccinated first, Toomey said during a news conference at Pruitt Health’s elderly-term care facility in Gainesville.
She noted nursing-home residents account for 37% of Georgia’s deaths stemming from COVID-19, despite making up just 5% of the state’s overall positive cases.
“We hope with these vaccines we will begin to change those statistics and save lives,” Toomey said.
Toomey also announced the state has set up a new vaccine-focused hotline for Georgians to ask questions about when they will get the vaccine, what the difference is between the two brands and how the vaccines are safe. The hotline number is 1-888-357-0169.
So far, Georgia has been allocated 268,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 234,000 doses of the vaccine produced by Moderna. Health-care workers have been first in line to receive the vaccines starting earlier this month. More than 26,000 vaccines have been given as of Sunday.
Gov. Brian Kemp noted more than 95% of all elderly-care facilities in Georgia have signed up with CVS and Walgreens for the direct-distribution program, which will cut out an extra step of routing vaccines through state officials.
“We are eager to see the vaccine make its way quickly and safely to our most vulnerable and to those brave Georgians who are giving them world-class care,” Kemp said Monday in Gainesville.
