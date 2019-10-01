A public meeting of the Cobb and Fulton county legislative delegations has been called so members can receive an update from Sterigenics President Phil Macnabb on the company’s plans for its medical sterilization plant near Smyrna.
The two-hour meeting, which anyone is welcome to attend, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in room 409 of the Paul D. Coverdell Legislative Office Building, off of Capitol Square in downtown Atlanta, on Thursday Oct. 17.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, is helping organize the meeting, which she says was the brainchild of Cobb legislative delegation chairman David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs.
It’s aimed at providing the lawmakers, and all others in attendance, with the latest updates on the operation of Sterigenics’ Cobb facility, which is at the center of widespread concern that toxic emissions from the plant, off Atlanta Road, are causing cancer.
“My hope is the meeting will ultimately include other stakeholders in order for the delegation members to have a comprehensive update,” Anulewicz told the MDJ on Tuesday, citing possible involvement from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, the Southern Environmental Law Center and those tasked with overseeing the independent testing of air around the Sterigenics site.
“Ultimately, the agenda will include stakeholders from beyond the company,” she said.
Presently, Sterigenics’ Cobb plant is shut down for construction.
Better emissions capture and control methods are being installed to reduce the amount of ethylene oxide — a carcinogen used to sterilize medical equipment — that is emitted from the facility into the air.
It is ethylene oxide, which forms the main ingredient in antifreeze when combined with water, that people are worried about.
Before Sterigenics can reopen its Cobb plant, it must comply with the county fire marshal’s safety restrictions for buildings with high hazard industrial status.
The county is working with a consultant to determine exactly what it requires of Sterigenics in this regard.
It is not known how long that will take, but a formal letter from the county to Sterigenics detailing the requirements is expected to be sent soon.
Up until July, the company had operated under a “storage” status for its Cobb building, which comes with less strict safety protocols.
Full operations at the plant to sterilize over a million medical devices every day stopped Aug. 26 for the emissions improvements.
This week Sterigenics announced it is not reopening a similar facility in Willowbrook, Illinois, despite being granted permission through the courts to do so under tightened controls, in response to concerns there about cancer.
Some claims against Sterigenics have already been filed in court in Georgia and more are expected to follow, with law firms actively seeking those who may have been adversely affected by the company’s emissions.
“We’ll not allow them to restart operations until the county is comfortable that they’ve met all the county code and fire marshal requirements,” Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said last week.
The plant is being investigated by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and is subject to increased scrutiny from the Georgia EPD.
Independent testing of air around south Cobb, within several miles of the Sterigenics facility, will resume whenever the facility operations start up again, Ott said.
A week’s worth of testing has already been done by GHD, a company commissioned by the Cobb County, Smyrna and Atlanta governments.
Results showed a wide range of ethylene oxide concentrations and more data is needed to accurately identify the level of risk.
The Georgia EPD is also doing its own testing to determine what the base levels of ethylene oxide are in metro Atlanta and in rural Georgia, and how the levels around the Sterigenics plant compare.
