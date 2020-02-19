Sterigenics plans to test its new emissions capture and control system Thursday morning at its plant in the Smyrna area of Cobb County, according to a letter the company sent to notify the state agency in charge. The testing does not require the use of the controversial chemical ethylene oxide, according to Cobb County staff.
It is understood that if the testing goes ahead, it will be the first time the plant’s sterilization system has been operational since this was stopped in August 2019, pending emissions capture and control improvements and approval from the county and the state.
On Feb. 20 at 11 a.m., Sterigenics, a global company that sterilizes medical equipment using a controversial gas linked to cancer, will test its “negative pressure system” at its plant at 2971 Olympic Industrial Drive in Cobb, per the company’s letter.
The letter was sent Feb. 14 by Laura Hartman, the environmental health and safety manager at Sterigenics, to Daniel McCain, manager of the Industrial Source Monitoring Unit at the Air Protection Branch of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
“Sterigenics submitted two test protocols on October 31, 2019, to test new capture and emission control equipment at the Sterigenics facility located 2971 Olympic Industrial Drive,” Hartman said in the letter. “One of these test protocols describes testing of the negative pressure system. We are submitting notification that the flow and pressure testing of this negative pressure system will take place beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday February 20, 2020.”
See Sterigenics' October 2019 letter to the Georgia EPD in regards to its Cobb plant testing here:
Bryan Locke, a communications company manager, supplied a statement on behalf of Sterigenics to the MDJ Wednesday, confirming ethylene oxide will not be used in the testing.
“Consistent with our consent order with the Georgia EPD, and with the approval of Cobb County, Sterigenics plans to test the new, enhanced emission control systems at our Atlanta facility to demonstrate their effectiveness," the statement attributed to Sterigenics said. "The testing does not involve the use of ethylene oxide and operations at the facility remain suspended at this time. Sterigenics has consistently complied with laws and regulations."
Sterigenics is committed to continuing to work closely with state and local officials to complete the required reviews, including the fire and safety study required by Cobb County, and resume the safe sterilization of vital medical products and devices at its Atlanta facility, the company stated.
Kevin Chambers, spokesman for the Georgia EPD, also confirmed the testing at Sterigenics’ Cobb plant this week will not involve ethylene oxide, in an email to the MDJ Wednesday morning.
Chambers said the state agency is seeking confirmation from Cobb County that Sterigenics has the necessary county approvals to conduct the testing.
“On October 9, 2019, EPD issued a letter to Sterigenics outlining testing protocols that must be fulfilled prior to issuance of a permit,” Chambers told the MDJ, sharing a link to that letter published on its website. He added that the letter “requires Sterigenics to obtain necessary approvals from Cobb County prior to any testing activity.”
“On February 14, 2020, Sterigenics notified EPD that Sterigenics will be conducting the flow and pressure testing of the negative pressure system on February 20, 2020,” Chambers said. “This is in reference to condition 5 in the October 9 letter, (to) ‘demonstrate that the indoor air system enclosure meets 100% capture.’”
See that Oct. 9, 2019 letter here:
Sterigenics claims the new system it has installed at its Cobb plant will reduce the amount of ethylene oxide, a carcinogen that is the key ingredient in the sterilization process, escaping into the air as emissions. The amount of the chemical emitted through the new system at the Cobb plant, according to Sterigenics, will be well under the state maximum, but thousands of people in the community are worried about it regardless.
In July 2019 it was revealed that national air pollution monitoring had identified higher than normal cancer risks in areas around the Sterigenics plant in Cobb and other facilities also using ethylene oxide. It is something affecting communities around America, including in Illinois, where Sterigenics is headquartered.
A local group formed to protest the current use of ethylene oxide statewide, called Stop Sterigenics Georgia, and on Tuesday night the group’s founders warned members about the upcoming plant testing in Cobb.
Stop Sterigenics Georgia published Sterigenics’ testing notification letter to its public Facebook page, followed by over 1,600 people, demanding an explanation.
“This Thursday at 11:00 a.m., Sterigenics plans to test their “system.” From what we know, the plans submitted to Cobb County haven't been approved yet,” the group’s founders posted. “How is this legal? We deserve answers!!”
Cobb County government officials are still in the midst of negotiations with Sterigenics about health and safety requirements at the plant, and whether those are being followed appropriately. Although neither party has been forthcoming with information during this process, the understanding is that Sterigenics won’t operate its plant without county approval, and to date there’s been no expectation of when that might happen.
Stop Sterigenics Georgia urged members to call Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and the office of Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce immediately, to get answers.
An “action alert” poster questioning whether Sterigenics is above the law, that’s now circulating on social media, states “Sterigenics has announced plans to start operations and testing of its new equipment this Thursday even though Cobb County has not issued a building permit that allows it to legally do so.”
This was shared publicly by State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Sandy Springs, on her Facebook page, along with information from Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid in relation to the testing.
“See Commissioner Cupid's response below re Sterigenics,” Jordan posted. “We are looking into whether or not this type of testing can be done without using EtO (ethylene oxide) and why the state is saying this must be done when the facility has not complied with Cobb County's requirements to be able to reopen.”
Cupid had posted to her own public Facebook page a message attributed to the county government about the plant testing, saying she had received multiple inquiries about it.
“I was not aware until I received constituent correspondence this evening,” Cupid posted Tuesday night. “Please see Cobb County staff response below.”
The staff response said “we are aware that Sterigenics plans a test of a system that does not require use of ethylene oxide. This test is being done to fulfill state requirements and will not involve the use of ethylene oxide.”
The county further stated it will not allow Sterigenics “to resume the use of ethylene oxide for any purpose until the county has completed all of its public safety diligence.”
“This does not change anything about the current work of the third-party expert investigating Sterigenics occupancy status at that facility, and the county’s belief that a “high hazard” status is warranted,” the statement attributed to the county said. “That work continues and Sterigenics currently does not have the county’s approval to resume operations.”
