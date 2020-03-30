Sterigenics is taking Cobb County to court over the closure of its sterilization plant near Smyrna, claiming county staff are illegally prohibiting operations and have caused $75,000 in losses.
The Illinois-headquartered company issued a press release just before midday Monday, announcing it had filed a complaint against the county and two county employees involved in building regulation.
“Sterigenics, a leading provider of mission-critical sterilization services to the healthcare industry, today filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia against Cobb County, Georgia and Cobb County officials, Nicholas Dawe and Kevin Gobble,” the release stated. “In the complaint, Sterigenics seeks immediate and permanent relief to resume normal operation of its facility in Atlanta in order to sterilize essential medical products and devices in the interest of public health.”
According to the complaint, Dawe is the Cobb fire marshal and Gobble is the county's development and inspections division manager and the chief building official.
Sterigenics uses ethylene oxide, a carcinogen, to sterilize medical equipment. It closed its Cobb facility in August 2019 to improve air capture and emissions systems, and was soon after barred by Cobb County from reopening, pending an independent investigation into occupancy compliance.
There has been widespread public pressure for Sterigenics and other companies to be banned from using ethylene oxide, due to the chemical's links to increased cancer risks. The Cobb plant helped spark the protest group Stop Sterigenics Georgia, many members of which live within a mile or two of the facility.
Latest developments
Under federal urging, Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce recently allowed the plant to temporarily resume some sterilization operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Boyce issued an emergency order March 25 stating Sterigenics’ ability to sterilize medical equipment was deemed “crucial to fight against COVID-19,” and that his decision to allow some operations came at the urging of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office on March 19, requesting to speak with county officials on the topic of reopening the Sterigenics facility.
After receiving Sterigenics’ complaint Monday, Boyce had nothing more to say about the situation.
“The chairman indicates he stands by his recently released order on Sterigenics,” Cobb Communications Director Ross Cavitt told the MDJ. “Beyond that because we are dealing with pending litigation we can have no further comment at this time.”
Sterigenics pointed out to the MDJ Monday that although its complaint has been filed during the current state of emergency over the coronavirus, it is not a response to the pandemic.
Rather, the complaint details months of negotiations between the company and the county in regards to operations, claiming Cobb and its employees have caused more than $75,000 in losses for Sterigenics, and such losses will continue to increase unless normal operations at the Smyrna plant are allowed to resume.
“These losses include revenue from lost business with existing Sterigenics customers; lost goodwill and reputation with current and potential customers, in turn putting Sterigenics at a substantial risk of losing contracts and business with existing and prospective customers; and the substantial investments Sterigenics has made in the facility to perform the specific FDA-approved sterilization processes required under its contracts with its customers,” Sterigenics’ 54-page complaint states.
In its press release, the company said Cobb officials had “manufactured baseless certificate of occupancy claims in order to close a longstanding, lawfully operating facility.”
“The county’s actions are illegally prohibiting a facility that outperforms both state and federal regulatory standards from operating, preventing millions of essential and lifesaving medical products from reaching health care providers for use in patient care,” Sterigenics said. “The county’s unlawful actions and the critical need for those products, most recently demonstrated by the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, leave Sterigenics with no choice but to take legal action in order to resume safe and vital operations at our facility.”
Opposition
Stop Sterigenics Georgia leaders read through the complaint Monday before issuing a statement to the MDJ, deploring Sterigenics’ actions.
“It is clear corporate greed,” Stop Sterigenics Georgia said of the federal lawsuit. “This filing shows the true character of this company. We find it appalling that they would choose to prioritize a permanent reopening instead of focusing on actually helping during the COVID-19 crisis.”
The group said by suing the county, Sterigenics is occupying county resources “that are desperately needed elsewhere” and using the coronavirus pandemic to its advantage.
Complaint
The lawsuit sets out Sterigenics’ compliance with county regulations since it opened the plant near Smyrna in 1972, claiming it has repeatedly received the necessary county approvals for its operations throughout, including several expansions and emissions improvements worth millions of dollars.
Sterigenics claims, in its complaint, the county’s halt on operations in the last quarter of 2019 was based on unfounded accusations from protestors, yet the company complied in good faith.
The lawsuit further states that the county’s approved third party inspector, Dr. James Munger, who Sterigenics flew to Atlanta to inspect the Cobb plant in November, issued a draft report on Dec. 12 recommending the plant operations be allowed to resume before Christmas.
Sterigenics said Munger is a certified fire protection specialist with the Pennsylvania company Q-Dot Engineering, and that the county and its staff rejected his findings and took him off the case despite choosing him for the review.
“Without Sterigenics’ knowledge, Gobble and Dawe (through county assistant fire chief Jay Westbrook) also caused Dr. Munger’s withdrawal from the review and instructed Patsy Warnick, a certified fire safety engineer at Q-Dot, to write a different report based on instructions they gave her,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants were trying to obtain a report that would support Gobble and Dawe’s unlawful closure of the facility.”
Sterigenics claims the county instructed Warnick to ignore the plant’s existing building status and treat it as if its longstanding occupancy had changed to high hazard.
She did not visit the facility but issued a draft report on Dec. 23 recommending Sterigenics only be allowed to operate the plant at half its normal capacity and undergo lengthy renovations, the lawsuit states.
Sterigenics “educated” Warnick over the next month and persuaded her to visit the Cobb plant at the end of January, per the complaint, after which she issued her final report on March 23 stating there were no occupancy grounds to deny operations and Sterigenics was compliant with applicable codes.
(1) comment
The Shock Doctrine and Disaster Capitalism at its best. “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” ~ Rahm Emanuel
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.