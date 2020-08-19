Sterigenics has filed a lawsuit against the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors for its decision to devalue approximately 5,000 homes within a 2-mile radius of the company's Smyrna facility.
Sterigenics, a company that sterilizes medical equipment, is arguing the company now faces "public scorn and an imminent, publicly announced class action lawsuit" as a result of the board's decision. That, in turn, "has caused Sterigenics substantial reputational damage, and will cause Sterigenics to suffer substantial economic harm."
Sterigenics filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
The decision for an across-the-board devaluation was made in a unanimous vote by the county Board of Tax Assessors on April 15, and affects just under 6,000 properties within a 2-mile radius of the Sterigenics plant.
Minutes from that meeting detail the board's thinking.
“The BTA recognizes that there is an environmental air quality concern surrounding the Sterigenics plant,” the minutes read. “To date, there has been limited sales/listing activity occurring within a 2-mile radius of the plant. The lack of data makes it difficult to determine the extent of this issue and its impact on property values in this area. However, the BTA feels it is appropriate to reduce residential property values across-the-board by 10% within this study area for tax year 2020 to account for the issue."
Sterigenics cited the minutes as proof the decision was made arbitrarily and "without supporting data reflecting that the fair market values of the properties has actually decreased" — in short, unlawful.
The company adds the board "took this action despite the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s confirmation that the facility is in full compliance with all air regulations and despite the state-of-the art emissions controls enhancements Sterigenics voluntarily installed at the facility."
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, told the Marietta Daily Journal last September that constituents have told him they were struggling to sell their homes amid the frenzy of Sterigenics coverage that followed a report from Georgia Health News.
That report cited a federal study that found an elevated risk of cancer in three census tracts in Georgia — two of them in Smyrna — linked to the release of chemical ethylene oxide by Sterigenics and an unrelated plant in Covington.
Board member Thea Powell and Stephen White, the board's director and chief appraiser, declined to comment, citing pending litigation. They referred questions to the board's attorney, Scott Gregory, of Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers. Gregory did not immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
Some homeowners in the affected area are considering a class-action lawsuit against Sterigenics after receiving mailers from law firm Eric J. Hertz P.C. that referenced the board's decision.
"You may be entitled to compensation for that lost value," the mailers read.
In an email Wednesday, Eric Hertz said his firm has "been in contact with thousands of people" in the affected area.
"We have agreed to represent many of them, and are talking with more affected residents everyday," he wrote.
Hertz's firm filed a separate lawsuit against Sterigenics in May alleging workers at a Lithia Springs facility owned by ConMed — a medical device company — were exposed to dangerously high levels of ethylene oxide while handling equipment sterilized by Sterigenics.
Andrew Kurtz, a homeowner whose home was among those affected by the Board of Tax Assessors' decision, said Hertz's firm reached out to property owners in his area about a month ago.
"Finally this class action lawsuit is giving us some kind of recourse," he said. "This is, after all, damaging our one biggest investment in life that we’ve worked so hard for."
When asked about the potential class-action lawsuit, a Sterigenics spokesman referred the MDJ to a statement provided last month in response to news of the property devaluation.
“To the extent the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors’ decision to reduce certain property tax value assessments based on an ‘EPD identified environmental issue’ purports to relate to Sterigenics’ Atlanta facility, it has no basis in fact," it read, adding that the facility "operates in compliance with regulatory standards."
