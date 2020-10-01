A Smyrna couple has sued the nearby Sterigenics plant, its owner, three employees and its landlord for a recent decline in their house’s value.
This spring, the Cobb Board of Tax Assessors voted to devalue by 10% some 5,000 homes within a two-mile radius of the plant, which uses a known carcinogen, ethylene oxide, to sterilize medical equipment.
“The BTA recognizes that there is an environmental air quality concern surrounding the Sterigenics plant,” the minutes read. “To date, there has been limited sales/listing activity occurring within a 2-mile radius of the plant. The lack of data makes it difficult to determine the extent of this issue and its impact on property values in this area. However, the BTA feels it is appropriate to reduce residential property values across-the-board by 10% within this study area for tax year 2020 to account for the issue.”
News that area residents may be at an increased risk for cancer due to high levels of ethylene oxide in the air was first reported by Georgia Health News in the summer of 2019.
In the lawsuit, Andrew and Bridget Kurt, members of the Stop Sterigenics Georgia activist group, say the company should have known about the cancer risk posed by ethylene oxide.
Ethylene oxide’s “carcinogenic and DNA-damaging effects have been widely studied and known since the 1940s and definitively known to Defendants since at least 1984,” the suit alleges. “Although technologies to control (ethylene oxide) have been available and widely used since the 1980s, Defendants operated for years in Smyrna without using the best practices and control technologies available to reduce their emissions.”
In August, the company sued the Board of Tax Assessors in federal court, saying its unanimous decision to devalue homes was not based on market data and did not reflect an actual drop in the homes’ values.
Sterigenics faces “public scorn” and legal action as a result of the board’s decision, the company said in its suit. That, in turn, “has caused Sterigenics substantial reputational damage, and will cause Sterigenics to suffer substantial economic harm.”
The Kurts were among a number of area homeowners to receive flyers from the Eric J. Hertz P.C. law firm seeking clients for a potential lawsuit. They are being represented by that firm in the recently-filed lawsuit, which was filed in Cobb State Court.
The couple is seeking to recoup money lost in the devaluation of their home and any legal fees and impose punitive damages on the company to deter future emission of ethylene oxide.
