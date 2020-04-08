Controversial sterilizing firm Sterigenics says it plans to conduct full operations at its Cobb County plant while suing the county government, per a new federal court order.
Sterigenics uses carcinogen ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and devices at its plant near Smyrna, which is at the center of a legal battle following months of stalled operations.
Many residents and some legislators are concerned the use of ethylene oxide is dangerous for the community because it is linked to increased cancer risks.
A consent order from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia allows Sterigenics to “continue normal sterilization” at its Cobb plant until its legal dispute with Cobb County is finalized in court, the company stated in a press release Wednesday evening.
“We are pleased the court has entered the order to continue the safe sterilization of vital medical products and devices at our Atlanta facility,” Sterigenics said. “In addition to being one of the most advanced sterilization facilities in Georgia and the United States in terms of emission control, our Atlanta facility plays a critical role in serving the urgent needs of health care workers and patients. We will continue our safe sterilization operations at the facility in the interest of public health.”
Sterigenics further stated it is confident the legal proceedings it brought against the county, claiming staff unlawfully blocked operations, will “confirm our legal rights to continue those operations beyond the litigation for future public health needs.”
Sterigenics filed its lawsuit against Cobb County and two of its building regulation staff on March 30, and on April 1 federal judge William Ray granted Sterigenics a two-week restraining order against the county’s efforts to keep the facility under limited operations.
A hearing on whether that temporary order should be extended was due to take place on April 14. Instead, the April 8 consent order negates that.
“All parties to this action have agreed,” the consent order states, in regards to the temporary restrictions imposed on Cobb County and its staff being extended until the court case is settled.
“All parties to this action consent to and have requested that the court enter this consent order to reflect that agreement of the parties,” the order states.
It means the county can’t stop or hinder Sterigenics’ Cobb operations until the time of a final judgement in the case.
In a statement to the MDJ Wednesday, Cobb said it "mutually agreed with Sterigenics to maintain the status quo" under the temporary restraining order and while the coronavirus pandemic continued to be a health crisis.
"A hearing on the (temporary restraining order) will occur at some point in the future regarding the operating status of the facility and its necessary occupancy and hazardous classifications," the county said, adding it stands by the work of its fire marshal and chief building official in regards to the Sterigenics plant.
"Public safety has always and will remain the county’s focus regarding this issue," Cobb stated.
Stop Sterigenics Georgia, a group formed to protest the use of ethylene oxide, said it anticipated Sterigenics being able to resume full operations, but it is disappointed the company “leveraged the virus crisis and the federal government to their advantage.”
“We are hopeful that the truth about this company will prevail in a court of law once and for all,” group leaders told the MDJ. “And while we understand the difficult position that the court is in during this unprecedented crisis, we continue to believe that the reopening of this facility with such limited oversight is a truly unwise decision. The restraining order placed on the county fire marshal and building inspector shows the lengths that Sterigenics will go to so that they can avoid compliance with our laws.”
