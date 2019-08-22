Step Up for Hope, the third annual awareness and fundraising gala for Rescuing Hope, was held at the Marriott Marquis on Aug. 17.
The 274 attendees learned the mission of Rescuing Hope - to enlighten the public about sex trafficking in America, educate potential victims and first responders, and empower advocates and survivors. Just over $55,000 was raised through ticket sales, silent and live auctions, donations and gala sponsors.
Rescuing Hope was founded by Marietta resident Susan Norris after she wrote the novel "Rescuing Hope, A Story of Sex Trafficking in America" in 2012.
Through her research for the book, a fictional tale of one young girl’s nightmare, Norris gained inside knowledge about this industry and has become an authority on this issue. She has gone on to train law enforcement, medical personnel, educators and others across the country to recognize the signs of a person who is being groomed for the sex trade or has already entered it.
Rescuing Hope anonymously highlighted the accomplishments of several of the survivors they serve.
Gala attendees were able to bid on one survivor’s artwork in the live auction and she gained 50% of the proceeds for the purchase. Another survivor introduced her desire to establish an online bakery by being hired by Rescuing Hope to create the take-away cookie for guests. A third survivor was highlighted as a recent graduate of the Georgia Trade School as a certified welder.
Upcoming is the debut of No Longer Hidden, a digital middle school curriculum designed to educate students on the ways that traffickers lure young people into a life of sexual exploitation. This curriculum is in the final stages of development and will be ready to roll out for pilot by the end of 2019.
For more information, contact Crystal Burdette at crystal@rescuinghope.com.
