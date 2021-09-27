ATLANTA — The better part of Georgia’s political royalty broke bread Monday to celebrate the life and career of Johnny Isakson, the former U.S. representative and senator hailed as a lion of statesmanship.
Gathered in the glittering ballroom of Atlanta’s Piedmont Driving Club, the tribute brought in hundreds of friends and supporters. Organizers estimated the event raised nearly $1 million for the Isakson Initiative, a non-profit named for the senator and devoted to funding research on Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other neurological diseases.
Isakson, who retired in 2019 citing Parkinson’s toll on his health, made a brief appearance. After a video tribute to his decades-long career in politics and community service, the crowd rose for a standing ovation as he left the room.
Top Republican officials were among the event’s most prominent attendees. Those included Gov. Brian Kemp, his predecessors Nathan Deal and Sonny Perdue, Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, and Attorney General Chris Carr.
But the spirit of the afternoon—nearly anachronistic amid today’s ever-heightening political tensions—was celebrating Isakson’s commitment to bipartisan cooperation. That sentiment brought in Democrats like Delaware’s U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and former gubernatorial candidate Jason Carter. Former Gov. Roy Barnes, a longtime friend of Isakson’s, was among a bevy of leaders to send a prerecorded message of support.
Kessel Stelling, executive chair of the board for Synovus bank, was among many to call Isakson not just a statesman, but a mentor and a friend. He added Isakson always served as a “bridge” across the aisle, who thought not of the next election, but the next generation.
Ralston, in keeping with that spirit, said the state will rename the bridge on State Route 307 near the Port of Savannah after Isakson. A resolution to do so passed the General Assembly earlier this year, and Ralston announced Monday the bridge was now “officially named.”
“His greatness is based not on bombast, name-calling, or high-volume efforts … but on bringing us together and finding solutions,” Ralston said. “For my friend and my hero, Johnny Isakson, I am honored to present this resolution.”
For his part, Kemp highlighted the endowment of the Isakson Chair for Parkinson’s Research at the University of Georgia. UGA raised $4.5 million to fund the position, which will be devoted to neurological disease research. Isakson himself provided the final contribution to the endowment earlier this year. In March, Anumantha Kanthasamy was named as the inaugural chair.
Kemp said the position spoke to “the very core of who Johnny Isakson is as a man—always looking to support others, and always giving back.”
“Years from now,” the governor added, “when we make strides towards beating Parkinson’s for good, I believe that our country and the world will look back to the Isakson Initiative as the place where it all began.”
The who’s-who of guests Monday was nearly too many to count, but included former U.S. Sens. Saxby Chambliss and Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, University of Georgia President Jere Morehead, Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, Georgia GOP Chair David Shafer, former Cobb Chairman and Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens, and Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.