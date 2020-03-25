Cobb County and each of its six cities have declared a state of emergency and taken steps to encourage “social distancing,” such as limiting restaurants to take-out or dine-in and banning most gatherings of 10 people or more. But their declarations differ in some key ways. Here are the highlights:
Cobb County: Residents are required to shelter in place. Non-essential businesses can operate no earlier than 6 a.m. and no later than 9 p.m. People showing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, coughing and headache, must not enter public buildings, restaurants, shops, public transport facilities and “all other areas where the public ingresses or egresses.”
Acworth: “Sports or entertainment establishments where persons gather” must adhere to social distancing guidelines established by the CDC or face closure. Park facilities — but not the parks themselves — will remain closed and people “shall shelter in place (stay at home) as much as possible.”
Austell: Facilities “used for an activity that involves prolonged physical proximity of individuals, and any facility used for entertainment, social, grooming, or general heath and wellbeing purposes” must close. The city will not disconnect residents’ utilities or water for non-payment during the declared emergency.
Kennesaw: All bars, pubs, night clubs, skating rinks, gyms, trampoline parks and amusement arcades are closed. All people “shall shelter in place as much as possible” and there is a voluntary curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., exceptions to which include work, food, medical treatment, medication or emergency.
Marietta: Public and private parks are limited to hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all playgrounds and group sport spaces, like basketball courts and soccer fields, are closed. The city has also suspended city business licenses for “non-medical close-contact personal service providers,” such as hairstylists, nail salons and tattoo parlors.
Powder Springs: All event facilities, bars or night clubs, gyms, recreation clubs and private social clubs are closed, as are non-essential businesses in which employees have direct contact with customers. Non-essential businesses cannot open earlier than 6 a.m. or later than 9 p.m. There is a voluntary curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. with few exceptions and people are encouraged to shelter in place as much as possible.
Smyrna: Businesses in which employees have “direct contact” with customers are closed, as are gathering places in public parks, such as pavilions and gazebos, and playground and fitness equipment. Bars, cafes, restaurants, gyms and a host of other public gathering places are closed.
