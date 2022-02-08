By this time next year, some 212,000 Cobb residents could find themselves living in all-new city limits, making a majority — 53.4% — of the county answerable to municipal, rather than county government.
The titanic population shift from unincorporated to incorporated Cobb hinges on the ballot box success of the cityhood pushes for East Cobb, Lost Mountain, Mableton, and Vinings. All four have planned their referendums for the fast-approaching date of May 24.
Success for the cityhood efforts could also bring about a momentous shift in the balance of power between county and city governments. With millage and sales tax revenues, service delivery, and even county property like fire stations all in question, the ramifications the cityhood pushes might have on Cobb remains one of the largest open questions of the legislative session.
East Cobb, for example, has proposed to fund much of its local budget by laying claim to the 2.86 mills the county collects for fire services. Countywide, that rate funds Cobb fire’s $113 million budget; the slice East Cobb would take would net the proposed city nearly $15.7 million.
Lost Mountain and Mableton would likewise become the county’s two most populous cities, with East Cobb’s population falling just behind Marietta’s and a few thousand people ahead of Smyrna.
The hundreds of thousands of new city residents aren’t the only factor at play. Vast swaths of the county which have long been unincorporated — in the case of Lost Mountain, a seven-mile by five-mile expanse at its widest points — would have their land use decisions come under what pro-cityhood advocates have branded “local control.”
‘Public awareness’
For the better part of a year, county leaders were relatively quiet on the four movements. Democrat Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, offered gentle pushback on the claims of some advocates that they weren’t receiving adequate service from the county. Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson said she was still evaluating the East Cobb proposal, which lies within her district.
That began to change last month during the first hearings on East Cobb. Richardson issued a statement questioning the assertion of advocates that cityhood wouldn’t increase taxes or stop the alleged urbanization of the area.
Then this week, Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi told legislators the county would soon kick off a “robust public awareness campaign,” to equip voters “with as much factual data as possible” before May. The county’s also retained a handful of lobbyists who have sat in on hearings for the various proposals in Atlanta. One of them is former Cobb Chairman Sam Olens, Georgia’s former attorney general.
Friday afternoon, state Reps. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, and John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, issued a joint statement alongside the East Cobb, Vinings, and Lost Mountain committees, condemning what they allege are taxpayer funds being used to try and squash cityhood at the Capitol. The joint statement reads:
“On behalf of the citizens of Cobb County, we condemn the use of county taxpayer funds to mobilize paid lobbyists at the Georgia Capitol to work against passage of the cityhood bills that are currently moving through both chambers of the General Assembly.
“Such actions have been taken autonomously, without the consent of the Commission as a whole, and can only be interpreted as an attempt to deny citizens the right to vote for or against cityhood through a referendum.
“We call on Chairman Cupid to immediately cease any such action and to direct her lobbyists to stop all efforts at the Capitol related to cityhood legislation.”
(Gisi, for his part, told the MDJ this week the county is “neutral on the issue,” and its efforts are purely educational.)
Those same lawmakers have all said the county is late to the party, and they haven’t heard any complaints from the commissioners until last month.
Though still undecided herself on the East Cobb proposal, state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, said, “The county has known this was coming for quite some time … I don’t know why they haven’t addressed the impact prior to now.”
Cupid herself disputes that the county’s not tried to make those conversations happen.
“I’ve met with Matt Dollar, I’ve met with (Vinings early adopter) Ron Sifen, I’ve had conversations with the people from south Cobb. The only people I haven’t spoken with are from west Cobb,” Cupid said. “I have no problem meeting with proponents of the cityhood initiatives and extend an invitation to their leadership. The door has always been open.”
‘City-lite’
Four times during this week’s hearing on the Vinings proposal, Carson said people want “a government that’s closer to them.” It’s a phrase heard often around the Capitol this session.
The argument is that in a county approaching 800,000 residents with four district commissioners, one commissioner can’t possibly be responsive enough to nearly 200,000 constituents.
Thus, the newfound “city-lite” model, as advocates have dubbed it. It doesn’t have the full roster of services offered by Cobb’s largest cities, Smyrna and Marietta, but its proponents argue it does give residents more direct representation and control over their local decisions.
“The proposed city will still be a county-heavy service area with the proposed city only taking the responsibility of those quality of life, infrastructure-type services,” as Mableton advocate and Democratic Cobb school board member Leroy “Tre” Hutchins put it last year, “so we can focus on some community development and economic development as well.”
In East Cobb, the governance structure looks like a six-member council and mayor, all of whom would be elected citywide. In Vinings, it’s four on the council plus a mayor, also all elected at-large. Mableton is opting for a more traditional structure, with six council members elected within their respective posts, and a mayor elected citywide.
Lost Mountain, meanwhile, has proposed six council members, who would choose a mayor from among themselves (East Cobb proposed a similar model at one point but scrapped it).
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, said the idea is to head off “acrimony between council members and a mayor.
“You do have a mayor, but you don’t have a mayor that has sort of independent executive authority outside of the consensus of the board that could maybe be fighting the board,” he said, comparing it to the structure of the Cobb County Board of Education, where a chair is elected by the board. “It creates this mandate for consensus and working together.”
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, is among the few proposing another option to increase local representation.
“I still think that adding a couple of (Cobb) commission seats merits discussion,” she said. “We’ve had the same number of commission seats since the population was half of what is today. If the common denominator is — with all the cities — people feel like they’re not getting the representation they feel they deserve, then I think adding commission seats merits a conversation.”
But Anulewicz acknowledged there aren’t many who are keen to pursue that idea. Cupid, for example, said Friday she sees the issue more as one of having adequate resources to meet constituents’ needs than of increasing the number of board members.
“Representing is one thing, and being responsive is another,” as she put it.
‘People better show up’
At any rate, county residents won’t have much time to decide whether they’re in or out of the new cities, as May 24 shapes up to be one of Cobb’s most consequential days of 2022. It’s very much possible that all four efforts will be on the ballot.
East Cobb cleared its first Senate committee hearing last week, after passing the House, and could receive a floor vote within days. It might be on Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk by the end of next week.
Vinings and Lost Mountain received stamps of approval in their second hearings Wednesday, with House floor votes likewise expected within days. Mableton is expected to get its first hearing this week as well.
“I think people better show up for the primary. If they care about cityhood, one way or the other, they better show up for the primary,” Kirkpatrick said.
Throughout recent hearings, a consistent concern has been if Cobb’s elections office will be ready for four potential referendums by May, alongside primary elections for races up and down the ballot. The MDJ asked Elections Director Janine Eveler for her take.
“I don’t recall any of the bill sponsors contacting me to coordinate elections for May,” she said. “With the decennial redistricting still underway and the possibility of a special election for HD 45, it will be very difficult to add up to four new city districts, before the ballot database has to be completed in March.”
Eveler put it more bluntly in a letter to Gisi this week, shared on social media Friday evening, where she warned that ever-mounting electoral complications — from cityhood, to redistricting, to a special election in House District 45 — “increases the risk level for error and failure to meet deadlines.”
She wrote, “If you have any influence with legislators, I would respectfully ask that the cityhood referendums be held in November, rather than conducting them in May.”
Is the legislature going to pay for four new cities? If not where is all that money coming from?
