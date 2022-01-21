A Texas man accused of threatening to kill several Georgia elections officials on the day before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Friday, according to the Department of Justice.
Chad Stark, 54, is accused of calling for “Georgia Patriots” to “put a bullet in” unnamed officials. He is the first person to be charged by the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force, formed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last summer.
The indictment filed against Stark alleges he created a Craigslist post on Jan. 5, 2021, titled, “Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill [Official A] the Chinese agent — $10,000.”
The post that follows, reprinted in the Justice Department’s news release with names redacted, contains a deluge of violent fantasies. Its author claims that “One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors,” and calls on supporters to “milita (sic) up Georgia it’s time to spill blood…. we need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet behind the ears."
The post in question was hardly unique. Georgia election officials faced continual threats in late 2020 and early 2021 from supporters of Donald Trump, who falsely claimed the election had been stolen from the former president. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in particular, was the subject of threats on his life and family.
Reuters, meanwhile, reported in December 2021 that in the weeks after the election, a publicist for Kanye West traveled to the Cobb County home of an election worker and pressured her to confess to Trump’s allegations of voter fraud.
Because the names of the officials were redacted, it’s not clear who the post’s author explicitly threatened. Raffensperger provided the following statement Friday:
“I strongly condemn threats against election workers and those who volunteer in elections. These are the people who make our democracy work, and given President Biden’s statement yesterday casting doubt on the legitimacy of our upcoming elections, we need to support and protect our local election officials and volunteers now more than ever.”
Stark, a native of Leander, Texas, was expected to appear at the federal courthouse in Austin Friday afternoon, the Justice Department said.
(1) comment
Oh no!! A Democrat that is a Domestic Terrorist. Who could have ever imagined that........
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.