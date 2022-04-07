Warming temperatures will have tegus, which are big South American lizards, on the move in southeast Georgia.
These reptiles, the largest of all tegu species, can reach 4 feet long and weigh more than 10 pounds. Argentine black and white tegus pose a significant threat to animals such as gopher tortoises and ground-nesting birds like bobwhite quail, wild turkeys and whip-poor-wills.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says it receives occasional calls about tegus in cities including and around Valdosta, Columbus and Atlanta. Usually these tegus are escaped or illegally released pets and don’t point to a wild population in these areas. However, once invasive species become established, they are almost impossible to eradicate.
Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep them from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The department has been working since 2018 to assess and remove what is considered a wild population of Argentine black and white tegus in Tattnall and Toombs counties.
As a non-native species, tegus in the wild can be trapped or killed on private property with landowner permission and in accordance with animal cruelty and local ordinances. But the Georgia Department of Natural Resources wants to know about all sightings to better gauge the invasive lizards’ spread.
According to Daniel Sollenberger, a senior wildlife biologist with department, the agency can provide loaner traps, advice and even help monitoring at key sites.
“We are focusing our efforts to accomplish two goals: document the extent of where tegus occur in the wilds of southeast Georgia and remove those animals as soon as we can after they are detected,” Sollenberger said. “With area residents, hunters and other folks helping us keep an eye out for and controlling tegus, we are cautiously optimistic we can control this population.”
While it’s not known where the tegus in Toombs and Tattnall originated—tegus are popular as pets—it’s clear they are trouble and are very adaptable.
“They can live almost anywhere and eat almost anything,” Sollenberger said.
Studies by the U.S. Geological Survey, which helped fund tegu work in Georgia, suggest tegus could survive year-round in much of the southern U.S. Their appetite can vary from pet food and plants to fruits, vegetables and small animals.
There is also concern tegus could spread exotic parasites to other wildlife and cause bacterial contamination of crops. Research shows that these reptiles also carry salmonella.
In Tattnall and Toombs, residents have answered the call to report sightings. The sole tegu trapped last year was spotted first on a game camera and then caught in a trap loaned to a landowner, Jim Gillis, a wildlife technician supervisor with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said. Of seven tegus collected in 2020, the public found or killed three.
Florida is up to four wild tegu populations and tegus have been reported in more than half of the state’s 67 counties. Trapping at one site along Everglades National Park can yield hundreds of tegus per season. Tegus have also been documented in the wild in South Carolina.
WHAT CAN YOU DO
- Report tegus seen in the wild, alive or dead. Note the location, take a photo if possible and report the animal at gainvasives.org/tegus, (478) 994-1438 or gainvasives@dnr.ga.gov
- In Toombs and Tattnall counties, keep pet food inside, fill holes that might serve as shelter and clear yards of debris such as brush piles that can provide cover for tegus.
- Be a responsible pet owner. Do your research before buying an exotic pet, and don't let it loose.
- Note that as a non-native species, tegus in the wild in Georgia are not protected by state wildlife laws or regulations. They can be legally trapped or killed year-round. However, animal cruelty and local ordinances apply, as do appropriate safety precautions
- Learn more about invasive tegus at georgiawildlife.com/tegus.
