Snow in the Floyd County area on Sunday was hit or miss, with some parts getting enough to lightly cover the ground and others seeing mostly slush.
The winter storm was expected to be gone by Monday, but the moisture could make the roads slick overnight.
The National Weather Service is cautioning drivers on the northwestern side of the state to beware of black ice early Monday morning.
A few areas in Polk and southeastern Floyd counties got a nice dusting of real snow and, for a time, looked like a winter wonderland. Elsewhere, kids were out trying to catch drifting flakes on their tongues before they hit the ground and melted.
The chance of snow flurries was expected to taper off late Sunday -- everywhere except in the northeastern mountain counties. But temperatures across the region were expected to fall into the upper 20s.
"Any wet or slushy roads from snow and melted snow will have an opportunity to refreeze overnight," the NWS stated.
Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses could be especially hazardous. However, local temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by late morning, which will melt the ice. A high of 40 degrees is expected Monday.
The passing winter storm led to a few power outages early Sunday in Lindale and the Coosa area, but no major disruptions were reported. Georgia Power said the last 65 customers were expected to be back up by 8 p.m.
Other parts of the state were harder hit.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta canceled a number of flights and snow was accumulating in Athens and Gainesville.
The storm toppled trees in Cobb on Sunday morning, knocking out power in scattered pockets across the county.
"The big problem spot that we have is the East-West Connector and Old Concord Road," county spokesman Ross Cavitt said in a video posted to the county's Twitter account. Traffic lights in the area "remain shut down because of a plethora of power lines that have been hit by trees in that area."
When traffic lights are out, drivers should treat the intersection as if it has a four-way stop sign, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Aleks Gilbert of the Marietta Daily Journal contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.