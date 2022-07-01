The suspension of Georgia’s gas tax has been extended again, through mid-August.
On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order that extends the suspension of the state’s tax on auto fuel sales an additional month. The suspension had been set to expire July 14. With Friday’s order, the suspension is extended until August 13.
The General Assembly passed legislation in March suspending the fuel tax until May 31 as inflation began raising pump prices above $4 a gallon — Kemp extended it in late May before doing so again Friday.
In the statement, Kemp criticized President Joe Biden and others in Washington for what he called their inaction on high gas prices.
"I am committed to fighting to ease the economic burden hardworking Georgians are facing due to disastrous policies from Washington politicians," said Kemp. "In March, I took decisive action to help those impacted by high prices at the pump. Unfortunately, President Biden and Democratic leaders have not done their part to tackle this issue, instead calling on Americans facing record-high inflation to live more frugally.”
The statement from the governor’s office cited AAA gas price averages when discussing Georgia’s relatively low costs at the pump compared to the rest of the U.S.
“Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has often been the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 50 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas,” the statement says.
Last week, Biden called on Congress to pass a three-month suspension of the federal gas tax. No suspension of the national gas tax has yet been passed in Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.