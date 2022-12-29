073119_MDJ_School5.jpg

Chelsea Brady, left, a kindergarten teacher at Burruss Elementary School, and Stephanie Platek, a paraprofessional at the school, pick up their lunch at a food truck at Marietta High School in this MDJ photo from July 2019. Teachers from across the Marietta school district were in training and planning for the first day of school.

 MDJ
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription