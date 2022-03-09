ATLANTA — The General Assembly weighed in Wednesday on the Russian invasion of Ukraine with condemnation and a determination not to do business with the government that brought on the war.
The Georgia Senate unanimously passed legislation prohibiting companies owned or operated by the Russian government from bidding on state contracts.
"The killing of innocent women, children and men has to stop," said Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, the bill's chief sponsor. "If we can send a message, this is one we need to send."
Senators amended the bill to add the government of Belarus to the ban on state contracts.
"Belarus is allowing its territory to be used as a staging ground for attacks on Ukraine," said Sen. Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone, the amendment's sponsor.
Separately, the state House of Representatives unanimously approved a resolution condemning the invasion and calling on President Joe Biden and Congress to work toward bringing the conflict to a peaceful end.
"It is important to say what should be obvious — to stand with good against evil," said House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, the resolution's chief sponsor.
Ralston noted that both the House Republican and Democratic leaders cosponsored the resolution.
"This is not a Democrat or Republican issue," he said. "On this point, politics stops at the water's edge."
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.