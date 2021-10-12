Gas prices across the state have risen about 8 cents in the last week, and local motorists say they’re feeling it in their pocketbook.
The rise in gas prices comes alongside a rise in the price of crude oil, according to the not-for-profit American Automobile Association. AAA reported Monday the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia was $3.06, while in Gordon it was $2.99.
The state average for regular unleaded gas on Monday was also 8 cents more than a month ago, but $1.07 more than this time last year.
AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said Georgia motorists saw a jump in price this weekend, and with the price of crude oil “stubbornly staying above $70 per barrel,” crude prices will likely keep prices high.
It now costs motorists $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline — $9 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak at $2.46 per gallon, AAA reports.
Besides Walker ($2.98) and Whitfield ($2.97) counties, Gordon's average price-per-gallon remains lower than other bordering counties including Bartow ($3.02), Pickens ($3.04), Murray ($3.02), Floyd ($3.01), and Gilmer ($3.08).
A gallon of gas is slightly lower in Cobb than Atlanta, where it’s $3.06 and far lower than Fulton County, where the average price was $3.18 on Monday.
Some of the most expensive metro markets in Georgia can be found around Savannah ($3.18), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.15), and Brunswick ($3.11).
Some of the least expensive metro areas in the Peach State include Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.98), Columbus ($2.99), and Augusta-Aiken ($3).
