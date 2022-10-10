Penn swimmer Lia Thomas smiles after finishing first in the 500 freestyle race during the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas smiles after finishing first in the 500 freestyle race during the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships on March 17, 2022. Thomas is the first transgender athlete to win a Division I national title. 

 Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
0
1
0
0
0

(1) comment

BHSGRAD
Howard Peterson

Come on Dave, STOP with the misleading titles of your print articles. Yes, they are supporting the transgender sports bill which DENIES males from competing against females. Please take your confusing titles to some other liberal fake news source. Shame......

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription