In a joint announcement on Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods said Georgia will seek waivers for standardized tests in the 2020-21 school year.
Georgia suspended standardized testing requirements on March 16 in the wake of school building closures across the country. Cobb and Marietta schools closed their doors and began online learning after March 13.
The U.S. Department of Education later approved the cancellation of all remaining standardized tests in the 2019-20 school year.
"Given the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic and the resulting state budget reductions, it would be counterproductive to continue with high-stakes testing for the 2020-2021 school year," the governor's news release says. "In anticipation of a return to in-person instruction this fall, we believe schools’ focus should be on remediation, growth, and the safety of students. Every dollar spent on high-stakes testing would be a dollar taken away from the classroom."
The state says it will submit a waiver to the U.S. Department of Education for the suspension of Georgia Milestones testing and College and Career Readiness Performance Index school and district ratings, as well as a summative teacher evaluation.
"We are hopeful the federal government will recognize that the upcoming school year will not be ‘business as usual’ and will accept our request for a standardized testing waiver," the release says.
Georgia Milestones have historically been the state’s method of measuring how well Georgia students have mastered subjects such as language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
The CCRPI is an annual measuring stick — a report card of sorts — used to gauge the performance of Georgia’s schools on a 100-point scale. CCRPI scores are based on five separate components: content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness and, for high schools, graduation rate.
Kemp and Woods say cancellation of the assessments are "in line with our longstanding shared belief that assessment has a place and a purpose in education, but the current high-stakes testing regime is excessive."
They say they will continue to pursue legislation, co-sponsored by state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R–east Cobb, and passed by the Senate in March, which aims to reduce the number of standardized tests Georgia’s public school students have to take.
Advocates and educators, including both Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and Marietta schools Superintendent Grant Rivera, say the bill would be a step in the right direction, bringing Georgia in line with minimum federal requirements and maximize time for instruction.
