While the transmission rate of COVID-19 in Cobb County remains low, state health officials are warning that influenza is already spreading in Georgia.
Flu is widespread in Georgia "earlier than we’ve seen in recent years," according to a release from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“Every individual over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine – not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications,” Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said in the release. “It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so now is the time to get a flu shot.”
Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.
The CDC determines a community’s COVID-19 transmission level by the number of new cases, the number of hospital admissions and the number of available hospital beds.
Six people died from COVID in Cobb since last Wednesday’s report.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, Oct. 19, and how they compare to last Wednesday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Category
10/19/22
Change
Cases
2,246,700
+2,814
Hospitalizations
127,881
+467
Deaths
33,679
+92
As of Monday, Oct. 17, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 89 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 61% of them unvaccinated. The system had 9 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 67% of them unvaccinated, and 4 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 50% of them unvaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.