Troup.jpg

George Michael Troup and his brother Robert built Rosemont Plantation in the early 1800s.

ATLANTA – The Georgia Board of Natural Resources voted Tuesday to accept the donation of more than 3,000 acres of pristine habitat in Treutlen County.

The Rosemont Plantation was built in the early 1800s by brothers George Michael and Robert Troup. George Michael Troup served as both a governor and U.S. senator from Georgia.

The land fronts the Oconee River downstream from the Riverbend Wildlife Management Area and is home to both longleaf pines and a gopher tortoise population.

The property was recently appraised at more than $3.9 million.

The state Department of Natural Resources has been working with the owner for the last couple of years to acquire the property.

The proposed donation still must go before the State Properties Commission before it can be finalized.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.