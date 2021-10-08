ATLANTA — Across-the-board increases in tax collections fueled a 30.2% jump in state tax revenues last month over September of last year, the Georgia Department of Revenue reported Friday.
In a sure sign of continued economic growth, individual income taxes were up 13.2%, driven up by a huge increase in tax return payments of 88.1% coupled with a 17% decline in tax refunds.
With Georgia’s economy fully reopened by last month, net sales tax collections soared by 104.8% compared to September 2020, when the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic was being felt to a much greater degree.
Corporate tax receipts also rose substantially, by 50.4%, despite a large increase in refunds issued by the revenue agency.
With a lot more Georgians driving last month than in September of last year, motor fuel tax collections by 9.1%.
During the first three months of the current fiscal year, state tax receipts rose by 14.6% over the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
The robust start to fiscal 2022 comes after the state closed out the last fiscal year at the end of June with a $3.7 billion surplus.
Those healthy finances likely will prompt Republican legislative leaders in the General Assembly to push for finishing the two-stage income tax cut they promised in 2018. Democrats argue the state can afford to spend more on health care and education after a period of austerity during the early stages of the pandemic.
The 2022 session of the General Assembly begins in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.