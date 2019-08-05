The Georgia Supreme Court has denied appeals in two murder cases out of Cobb County.
Mableton man Casey Collins, convicted of murdering his grandfather, and Justin Marquis Graves of Marietta, convicted of killing a cab driver named Michael Bemus of Austell, will remain in jail following the Aug. 5 decisions.
Casey Collins
Collins was convicted by a Cobb County grand jury in 2015 for the 2013 strangling death of his grandfather, 78-year-old Edward Ronald Smith.
According to the unanimous decision written by Presiding Justice David Nahmias, Smith was a drug dealer who ran a prescription pill scheme, where he would take various people to doctors’ appointments to pick up medications such as Xanax, Oxycodone, Dilaudid and Somas. He would pay for the appointments and prescriptions, but take half the pills to sell.
Collins, then 30, and his girlfriend, Sarah Cook, were addicts who bought pills from Smith.
In May 2013, the two asked Smith to front them some pills, but he declined. After begging, the two lured Smith into the driver’s seat of his truck, where Cook stabbed him multiple times, and Collins strangled him with a belt until he died.
They stashed Smith’s body in his truck and drove around spending about $1,000 of his money.
Cook later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and testified against Collins.
In his appeal, Collins said his attorneys provided ineffective assistance by failing to investigate and present evidence that he was sexually abused by Smith as a child.
Collins told a forensic psychologist his grandmother had sexually molested him from early childhood to middle-school age. Collins also revealed that his grandfather allowed others to abuse him, but he could not identify them because they wore animal masks.
But prosecutors said Collins concealed from the psychologist that he participated in his grandfather’s illegal drug operation, that his attack was motivated by his grandfather’s refusal to front him drugs and that Collins timed the attack for a day his grandfather would have a large amount of cash.
The high court ruled that Collins’ claim had no merit.
Justin Graves
Justin Marquis Graves of Marietta, meantime, was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to life following the 2015 fatal shooting of a cab driver.
According to the decision, written by Justice Keith Blackwell, the murder took place shortly after Graves told the manager of the Master’s Inn near SunTrust Park that he didn’t have enough money to cover his room, but that he’d be back soon with payment.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2015, Graves called for a taxi. Surveillance video recorded Graves walking from the Master’s Inn to the gas station next door and then to nearby Sky Suites, where he was picked up by Michael Bemus in his taxi around 1:45 a.m.
About 25 minutes later, Bemus was fatally shot in the back of his head as he pulled into the parking lot of a third motel, Allround Suites, near Delk Road and Interstate 75 in Marietta.
Graves walked from the crime scene to the front desk of his original hotel, arriving just after 3 a.m. At the front desk, he paid $41 in cash and received a key card for entry into his motel room. Prosecutors would call that payment “blood money.”
Investigators later that night found a blood stain on Graves’ shirt that contained Bemus’ DNA, and his clothing also contained gunshot residue.
At trial, Graves maintained that Bemus was killed by a stranger who shared the cab following an argument about race, but the stranger was not seen on video exiting the cab and the court could not find evidence he existed.
In his appeal, Graves said he received ineffective counsel. He said his trial lawyer should have presented evidence that the murderer was connected with a local gang known as “G.D. Insane” and that Graves’ autism colored his reaction to witnessing the murder.
But the justices said they found no fault with the evidence presented by the trial lawyer, and that Graves did not establish he had been diagnosed with autism and ruled to affirm his life sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.