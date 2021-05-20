A state legislator who represents a portion of south Cobb is under investigation for allegedly violating elections law during early voting last October.
State Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, has been charged by the State Elections Board with handing out snacks at three polling places in Fulton and Douglas counties, and illegally campaigning within 150 feet of a polling place. None of the incidents occurred within Cobb County.
The case has been referred to Attorney General Chris Carr’s office following an elections board hearing last month. The board approved the referral unanimously. During the hearing, an investigator said photos of the incidents were sent to the secretary of state’s office.
Bruce allegedly handed out snacks while wearing a campaign shirt and talked with voters at the Douglas County Courthouse, and South Fulton’s Wolf Creek Library and Southwest Arts Center. Douglas County Commissioner Tarenia Carthan is alleged to have joined Bruce at the courthouse.
Senate Bill 202, passed earlier this year, banned individuals from distributing food and water to voters. But under the prior law, such activities were only banned if done “for the purpose of registering as a voter, voting, or voting for a particular candidate in any primary or election.”
The violation is considered a felony.
Bruce told the MDJ Thursday the charges against him were “crazy,” and said he had neither knowledge nor intention of breaking the law. He said he saw people standing in line for hours at several polling locations, and offered them water and potato chips. Bruce added he did not ask anyone for their party affiliation or their vote, and noted he was running unopposed for the seat.
“If I did something wrong, why did we pass a law in February saying we couldn’t do it?” Bruce said. “They’re questioning me about giving out water, but they’re not going after Donald Trump for calling the secretary of state and saying, ‘Find me 11,000 votes,’ which would change the outcome of an election. It seems like the priorities are kind of screwed up.”
Several Facebook posts from Oct. 13, 2020, show Bruce at the three locations specified above handing out snacks to individuals in line to vote. Bruce can be seen wearing a polo shirt, which has “ROGER BRUCE / STATE REPRESENTATIVE” printed on the chest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.