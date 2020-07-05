State figures regarding the number of infected at Cobb County nursing homes have changed little since Gov. Brian Kemp announced mid-June that 100% of their residents have been tested for the coronavirus.
Since June 24, the five Cobb nursing homes with the highest number of confirmed cases have seen their combined cases increase by one, according to the latest report from the Georgia Department of Community Health. Combined deaths among the five facilities have increased by two.
The governor made his announcement June 16. That same day, he said 77% of residents and 57% of staff members had been tested across all long-term care facilities with 25 beds or more.
The facility with the highest case number is Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab. Its number of confirmed cases has held steady since June 24, at 110. The nursing home currently has 140 residents, but it has tested as many as 187, per the report.
Twenty-five residents at the Powder Springs facility have died, and 73 residents have recovered. Of the employees there, 40 have tested positive.
At Roselane Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marietta, 101 residents have tested positive and 15 have died. Roselane has tested 107 residents and currently reports a population of 106. The nursing home has seen 70 residents recover and 28 staff members with infections.
Signature Health Care at Tower Road in Marietta, with 91 residents, has reported 89 have tested positive and 24 have died. A total of 115 residents have been tested there. Thirty-six employees have had COVID-19.
Pruitthealth-Marietta has had 89 confirmed infections and five deaths among its 82 current residents. The nursing home has tested 93 residents to date. Recoveries have been reported in 73 residents. Of its employees, 18 have tested positive.
Another Pruitthealth nursing home, Pruitthealth-Austell, has had 67 residents test positive of 118 tested. The Austell home, which has a population of 117, reports four resident deaths and 32 residents recovered. Among the staff, 29 have had COVID-19 infections.
All told, 736 residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the county have contracted the coronavirus. Of those, 129 have died.
As of Sunday, 5,758 Cobb residents have contracted the virus, of which 246 have died.
The report relies on data provided by the facilities to the Department of Community Health as of 2 p.m. the day it is released, and only includes information for facilities with 25 beds or more. Because COVID-19-positive resident numbers are cumulative and resident censuses are updated, some homes have higher case numbers than residents.
For the full report, visit dch.georgia.gov.
