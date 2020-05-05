As of Tuesday evening, Cobb had 1,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths, per the latest state Department of Public Health report.
The county is averaging about 238 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state.
In Georgia, there have been 29,839 reported cumulative cases and 1,294 deaths. On Monday, the state reported 29,437 cumulative cases and 1,243 deaths.
About 5.4% of the Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4.3%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 5,5654 people had been hospitalized. Of those, 499 were in Cobb County. The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 3,153 cases and 130 deaths, DeKalb County with 2,277 cases and 59 deaths and Gwinnett County at 2,097 cases and 77 deaths.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,171,510 people have contracted the virus and 68,279 have died.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
