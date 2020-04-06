Up to 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day will be administered to registered patients at a new drive-thru testing location being set up by the state at Georgia’s Tech’s campus in Atlanta.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the initiative Monday, stating CVS Health will be operating the tests, offered by Abbott Laboratories, at the drive-thru site starting immediately. Test results will be available in 30 minutes, Kemp’s office said.
Those keen to get a test need to be pre-screened online and register for a test in advance at www.CVS.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
“At full capacity, the site will be able to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day,” Kemp’s press release stated Monday, adding tests can be done the same day as registration.
No walk-up testing will be allowed, to protect workers. Only those who have pre-registered and been screened online can drive to the test site, at a Georgia Tech parking deck, where they must stay in their vehicles.
Multiple lanes of vehicles will be serviced at one time, the state said.
“Increased access to rapid testing remains one of our top priorities in order to identify more cases, get Georgians the care they need, and prevent further infection in our communities," Kemp said in the press release. "This unique, public-private partnership will strengthen our testing capability as we continue to take the fight to COVID-19 in Georgia, and we are grateful for CVS Health's support to stop the spread of the virus."
Health care providers, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants from MinuteClinic, CVS Health’s retail medical clinic, will be onsite to oversee testing, the state confirmed. The process will take approximately 30 minutes from specimen collection to delivery of results.
“CVS Health is uniquely positioned to play a vital role in helping support both local communities and the overall health care system in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Troyen Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Our ability to help coordinate the availability of rapid COVID-19 testing for Georgia citizens will bolster the state’s efforts to manage the spread of the virus and provide people with on-the-spot test results.”
Drive-thru testing, by appointment, will be available seven days a week at 352 Peachtree Place, Atlanta, per the state. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The following questions and answers were provided by the state:
What is the registration process?
Rapid COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age guidelines. Patients will need to pre-register in advance online in order to schedule a same-day time slot to be tested.
When patients arrive at the test site, they are required to stay in their vehicle. Team members on site will check their registration and direct them through the testing process.
How much will the tests cost for individuals?
Testing is currently available at no charge to the public.
How long will the process take per patient? How long will it take to get the results?
The process will take approximately 30 minutes from the swab to the results.
Will walk-up testing be allowed for those who don’t have cars?
No, for the safety of patients and health care providers on site, testing is limited to drive-through testing only.
Can anyone drive up and get a test?
No, patients will need to register and verify their eligibility for testing. Once they have done so, the patient will be provided with an appointment window online.
To learn more about test site locations, hours and registration requirements, please visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
