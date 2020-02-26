As new cases of the novel coronavirus pop up across the globe, Georgia health officials say they're working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other partners to prepare for a potential outbreak in the U.S. and Peach State.
The Georgia Department of Health's news release announcement added that the overall risk of the virus to the general public remains low.
Health officials say they plan to adapt a "detailed pandemic flu plan" that has already been developed in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, state education department and other state agencies to address a potential novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spread.
But experts said this preparation should not be cause for fear, comparing preparedness for a spread of the virus to that of other natural occurrences.
“We urge Georgians to prepare for hurricanes or flooding or take measures to prevent flu, so preparing for an outbreak of COVID-19 is no different,” said Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, DPH commissioner. “DPH is working to make sure our health systems, first responders and county health departments have the resources they need to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak.”
Should an outbreak occur, the goal is to quickly identify COVID-19 cases and take action to reduce its spread and protect the general public, the release shows.
Georgia's public health department also noted it has responded to other serious disease outbreaks, including Ebola and Zika virus, and that each has provided new guidance, as well as illustrated the need for preparation.
The state says its Emergency Preparedness and Response team is providing the CDC information and guidance about the virus to all health care and hospital facilities across the state, as well as holding weekly calls with the entire public health and hospital and health care community to update information and answer questions.
"State health department epidemiologists are also on-call 24/7 to help health care providers evaluate individuals presenting with symptoms of COVID-19 to ensure that possible cases are managed safely, support laboratory testing and implement recommendations from the CDC, the health department's release states. "In the event of COVID-19 in Georgia, epidemiologists would also be monitoring outbreaks and recommending control strategies, including guidance regarding testing and isolation."
Valerie Crow, a spokeswoman for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, says local health offices are also holding frequent internal meetings, participating in national and statewide calls and working with local partners, including health care organizations, first responders and local school districts, to ensure the community is prepared for a potential COVID-19 outbreak.
Meanwhile, at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, screening of passengers coming from China is ongoing, according to the Georgia health department.
"This is to identify people coming from China who may have been exposed to and are at risk of developing COVID-19, and to provide appropriate assessment and monitoring to protect the general public," the release states.
In the case of an outbreak in Georgia, the Department of Public Health says "community mitigation measures" may be recommended for affected communities. These efforts could include temporary closure of child care facilities, schools, colleges and universities; school and workplace social distancing measures; and postponement or cancellation of mass gatherings.
Health officials also encouraged businesses to consider ways to reduce the impact of a potential COVID-19 outbreak on their workforce, including working from home.
As of Wednesday morning, China, where the novel coronavirus originated, has reported 78,190 cases to the World Health Organization, including 2,718 deaths, according to comments from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.
Ghebreyesus said outside China, there have been 2,790 cases in 37 countries, and 44 deaths.
The director general's report came at 6 a.m. Geneva-time, and midnight in Cobb County.
Also on Wednesday, Brazil’s government announced a 61-year-old Brazilian man who traveled to Italy this month has Latin America’s first confirmed case.
Coronavirus can cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold, according to the Atlanta-based CDC.
Symptoms can include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell. In humans, the virus can also cause pneumonia or bronchitis, more commonly in infants, older adults, people with weak immune systems and those with heart or lung disease.
State experts continue to urge the following measures to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Officials say COVID-19 is "rapidly evolving" and guidance is subject to change, but that the preparations underway in Georgia are based on the best scientific information available from the CDC.
For more information and to stay up-to-date, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health website at dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus, or its Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Information is also available on the CDC's website, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report
