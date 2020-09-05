At the Cobb County Republican Party’s monthly breakfast Saturday morning, local and state officials and candidates for public office touted the state’s virus response, called on attendees to support law enforcement and delivered stump speeches ahead of November’s general election.
John King, Georgia’s insurance and safety fire commissioner, said the state has done well in responding to the spread of COVID-19 without being overbearing on its residents.
“Georgia is by far the best state that’s gotten this response right,” King said. “We respected people’s liberty. We expect people to think with their common sense. We trust people. You do not need the government to power down and demand that you do certain things.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia has reported nearly 280,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning. The state ranks fifth in the nation in total cases behind California, Florida, Texas and New York.
After peaking at 4,805 cases in one day on July 24, Georgia has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases, according to the state's Department of Public Health. On Friday, the state reported 2,132 new cases of the viral illness.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed King to his current role, and he was sworn into office in July 2019. King, a former Atlanta police officer and Doraville chief of police, said he will be part of the team to allocate a potential COVID-19 vaccine across the state.
“We’ve got some of the best and brightest minds working on this vaccine,” King said. “Gov. Kemp has asked me to lead the effort in organizing ‘how do we roll out the vaccine across Georgia?’ And clearly we know we’re going to have limited numbers initially, but this will grow.”
“We will innovate our way out of this,” he said.
Support for Police
Former Congressman Bob Barr asked King about his experiences in coordinating local law enforcement with federal and state agencies during emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing national protests against racism.
“How do you see that nowadays at your new position?” Barr asked. “How can it be improved?”
King said local authorities know communities better than anybody, so it is critical for state and federal officials to follow their directives.
“I come from the tribe that local knows best, that everybody else comes and supports that effort,” he said. “We don’t come in and sweep in and take over. We want to come in, roll up our sleeves and work with the local authorities.”
King also addressed the national unrest that has erupted in response to police killings and other incidents against Black Americans. He said some protests devolved from peaceful to unruly, and he called on Georgians to support police officers by showing up at the polls.
“This is a disease that’s spreading, where these young officers are wondering whether the community has their back,” King said. “No officer should ever have to wonder whether the community has their back. That’s why the choices in this election are so startling and clear.”
King, who said he was once shot while in the line of duty as a young police officer, said a movement to defund police departments would end up harming poor communities that need police support.
“In this ‘defund the police’ movement,” King said, “people don’t realize that the people that get hurt the worst are the people that need the police the most.”
Cobb County Republican Party Chairman Jason Shepherd agreed with King, noting that many communities require police protection.
“It’s the poorest areas that particularly need the police the most,” Shepherd said. “Wealthier people, politicians, Hollywood celebrities, they can afford their own police force. They can afford bodyguards and, as the commissioner said, people with earpieces. Folks in your average middle-class, lower-class neighborhoods can’t, so we rely on the police for protection. If we defund the police and you call 911, who’s going to show up?”
On the Campaign Trail
Shepherd said King, who was born in Mexico, presented a message that could ring true with Hispanic voters in Georgia.
“I think the president’s and the Republicans' message is just resounding in the Hispanic community a lot more than the Democrats wish it was,” Shepherd said. “Commissioner King really laid that out pretty well."
Former Congresswoman Karen Handel, who is once again running against Democrat Lucy McBath in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, was one of the sponsors for Saturday’s breakfast, and she echoed King’s support for law enforcement. In a brief speech to bolster her campaign, Handel said she will always support police and conservative policies like lower taxes.
“You know that I have and I will stand up for local law enforcement every single day, every single time,” Handel said.
Handel said she would go straight to knocking on doors after the GOP breakfast. According to Handel, her campaign has knocked on over 60,000 doors, made about 700,000 phone calls and sent out about 50,000 postcards.
“This election is so consequential from the top of the ticket with our president all the way down to our local folks,” Handel said. “Failure is not an option in November. The future of our country, the future of our state is at stake.”
