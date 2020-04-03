Six long-term care facilities in Cobb County were included in a list of those with confirmed cases of the coronavirus released Friday by the state Department of Public Health.
The facilities are Delmar Gardens of Smyrna; Canterfield of Kennesaw; Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab; Marietta Life Center; Greenwood Place, in Marietta; and Signature Healthcare, in Marietta.
Public health officials have been worried about outbreaks at long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, given the danger the coronavirus poses to seniors and those with underlying health conditions.
The list is accurate as of Wednesday. Dr. Janet Memark of Cobb & Douglas Public Health said Wednesday that six long-term care facilities in Cobb had confirmed cases -- with another two awaiting confirmation of suspected cases -- but she did not name the facilities.
"This is the only information that will be provided regarding these outbreaks," wrote DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam. "Information about residents and or staff who are infected is considered protected health information and under HIPAA guidance cannot be released."
A total of 47 cases around the state were included in Friday's list. The Department of Public Health will update the list every Friday.
