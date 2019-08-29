MARIETTA — Leaders in the Georgia hospitality industry say recent high-profile legislation could have an effect on the business livelihood of the metro Atlanta area.
The legislative panel at Cobb Travel & Tourism's 2020 Cobb Hospitality Industry Forecast on Wednesday included Karen Brewer, CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association; Phil Kent, CEO and publisher of Insider Advantage and James Magazine; Jay Morgan, owner of the J.L. Morgan Company; and Jim Sprouse, executive director of the Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association.
The speakers took on human trafficking, metro Atlanta transportation infrastructure and the Georgia heartbeat bill, among other issues, in discussion on the future of hospitality business in the region.
Following lawsuits filed in federal court in Atlanta on Monday, which accuse a hotel in Smyrna and three in Atlanta of knowingly participating in sex trafficking, panelists said the establishment of strong partnerships between the hotel industry and law enforcement will be paramount moving forward.
Kent said while security measures like security cameras at hotels are beneficial, they are a tool that produces valuable information "after the fact." He said he'd spoken with Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren after the news of the lawsuits and concluded that the best defense is taking a "see something, say something" approach in reporting suspicious activity.
Sprouse said the hotel industry has faced human trafficking "for a long time," though until recently, it hasn't reached the public eye. The Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association is partnering with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the office of Gov. Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp, as well as Attorney General Chris Carr to better combat the issue, he said.
Sprouse told the MDJ after the panel discussion, the No. 1 solution to the problem is "training and cooperation with law enforcement." He added that training to spot and address human trafficking is implemented at the federal, state and local levels in the lodging industry.
And, he said, the industry's mantra for at least the last decade has been "see something, say something."
"I know literally hundreds of hotel operators, literally, and not a one of them I think would be involved in any activity like that," Sprouse said. "It's tough. The other thing is you've got to look at the number of people that go through a hotel. If you've got a major convention hotel, they will literally see 1.2 million people through their doors in a year."
On the topic of transportation in metro Atlanta, the panelists generally agreed that expansion of public transit, namely MARTA, is needed.
Brewer said her association had "received assurances" from Atlanta officials, who understand the enormity of their hospitality workforce and economy, that an open dialogue on MARTA expansion would continue.
But she cautioned audience members for patience.
"There is so much more to increasing the capacity of MARTA than anybody can even imagine," she said.
Sprouse, who lives in Gwinnett County, said expansion of the transit system, which saw 5.7 million rail riders in May, will take a collaborative effort of governments and citizens. He said the county's voters "need to pass the referendum," referencing a failed vote in March on a measure that would have brought heavy rail and bus routes to Gwinnett County.
Just over 54% of Gwinnett voters shot down the measure to allow MARTA’s expansion into the county and impose a 1% sales tax for transit projects.
Sprouse said the referendum will return, and when it does, voters should consider how long it will take to get the projects moving and what the future needs of the community are.
"When I asked, 'Assuming we pass this, when can I catch a train?' What do you think that answer was?" he said. "Thirty years. ... So it's not an immediate solution, but we've got to come up with some kind of regionwide solution."
In response to backlash to the Georgia heartbeat bill, legislation sponsored by Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, that would ban abortions at the first signs of a fetal heartbeat, panelists said there are still uphill battles for that law to fight before it is set to take effect on Jan. 1.
The bill has faced heavy criticism from its opponents and sparked threats from a list of companies, including Netflix and Disney, which said they would consider taking their business to other states should it become law.
Kent said the issue will fall back on the outcome of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, and as soon as the new year rolls around, the heartbeat legislation will face challenges in court, tying it up for what could be years and kicking the can farther down the legislative road.
When asked what legislation the panelists would like to see come up during the 2020 legislative session, they answered:
- JAY MORGAN: Legislation addressing affordable housing and workforce development initiatives;
- JIM SPROUSE: Relief for hotels from regulations only allowing hotel guests to order sealed bottles of wine instead of being able to order individual glasses;
- PHIL KENT: A constitutional amendment and voter referendum to decide whether destination resort gambling, sports betting and horse betting should be allowed in the state;
- KAREN BREWER: Streamlining of permitting for alcohol licensing for restaurants in the state.
