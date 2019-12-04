The state ethics watchdog has refused a request by Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren to quash four subpoenas that it issued in relation to Warren’s use of his campaign funds.
At a hearing of the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission in the Capitol Wednesday, Warren’s lawyer Doug Chalmers argued the commission had no reason to investigate Warren, and therefore its subpoenas essentially requesting details of every Warren campaign expenditure over the last six years should be cast aside.
Commission Chairman Jake Evans made a motion to deny that request, after listening to both sides argue case law for more than an hour.
At issue was whether the commission had the right to investigate Warren without a third party complaint on the basis that commission staff believed the sheriff might be in violation of campaign spending and disclosure laws.
Warren wasn’t at the public hearing to see the commissioners vote to deny his request.
Evans said Warren is free to pursue further legal action.
Until that time the commission will pursue its usual process of investigation, including its four subpoenas to Warren, the Cobb County government, the Cobb sheriff’s office and The Youth Museum in Marietta, which Warren has donated tens of thousands of dollars of his campaign funds to over the years.
Warren has also filed a motion in Cobb County Superior Court to quash a fifth subpoena sent by the state ethics commission to CenterState Bank, where Warren’s campaign funds are held. That case has yet to be heard in Superior Court.
Robert Lane, deputy executive secretary of the state commission, explained at the hearing why commission staff want to look more closely at Warren’s campaign spending.
“In his campaign reports he cites petty cash disbursements or expenses that on their face are not ordinary or necessary campaign expenses,” Lane said. “There are items that should have been disclosed that were not disclosed. We went to his accountant’s office and poured through his campaign records and came across a number of issues that we noticed within those disclosures.”
Lane argued the commission did not need proof or probable cause of a violation in order to investigate whether a violation had occurred.
He said Cobb County and its elected officials was one of about a dozen local jurisdictions that the commission decided to scrutinize earlier this year in order to more aggressively ensure no violations are occurring.
“He was one of the officials that got swept up in a preliminary audit,” Lane said.
