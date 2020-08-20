The state ethics commission is moving forward with an investigation of state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, for allegedly violating campaign finance law.
Commission staff reviewed Thomas' filings over a period from June 2018 to April 2020. They found Thomas had not submitted required personal financial disclosure statements, documents outlining her campaign's expenditures and only half the required number of documents detailing the donations her campaign received.
In an interview, Thomas said the omissions were the fault of a backlog at a company she had hired to handle such paperwork, which she has since replaced.
"We're working with a firm now that is taking care of it," she said, adding "they have already sent in my stuff. ... When the next meeting comes up, everything will be clear."
When Thomas' campaign did file documents detailing the donations it received — known as campaign contribution disclosure reports — "there (were) no numbers disclosed," commission attorney Janene Browder said. "Essentially the form just shows all zeros."
But the commission found that Thomas received 27 contributions from 25 different political action committees, known as PACs, that the PACs had reported as expenditures. Those donations totaled more than $16,000.
Since the hearing, Thomas has filed seven campaign contribution reports. According to those reports, Thomas has received more than $46,000 in donations and spent more than $43,000 since the reporting period that ended June 30, 2018.
According to the commission website, Thomas has paid $875 in fines for having missed such deadlines in the past, and still owes $1,375.
In a Facebook post after the hearing, Jason Shepherd, chair of the Cobb Republican Party, slammed Thomas as "someone who hides who is financing their campaign and what those campaign dollars are being spent on" and plugged her Republican opponent in the upcoming general election, Army Col. Jim Hickey.
Thomas brushed it aside.
"He can say anything he wants, they'll do anything that they can to win, but they're not going to win District 39, she said. "No Republican is going to win in District 39."
