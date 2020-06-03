A total of 32 long-term care facilities in Cobb County have reported positive cases of the coronavirus in residents and staff, per the latest report from the Georgia Department of Community Health.
As of Tuesday, eight nursing homes and one personal care home in Cobb have reported more than 10 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The facility with the most cumulative cases in Cobb is Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab Center, which has had 109 cumulative cases and 20 resident deaths. The nursing home currently has 131 residents, and 36 employees have tested positive, per the report.
At Pruitthealth Marietta, there have been 88 cases among its residents and five deaths. Eighteen employees there have tested positive for the virus. There are 78 reported residents currently at the nursing home. Georgia DCH has noted it’s possible for a long-term care facility to have more COVID-19 cases than residents because resident censuses are updated and positive cases are cumulative and may include residents who have died or been transferred to a hospital.
At Signature Healthcare at Tower Road, 82 residents have tested positive for the virus and 18 have died. The nursing home has 103 residents. The Tower Road nursing home has had a reported 28 infections among employees.
Roselane Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marietta, which has 90 residents, has had 81 residents test positive and 10 resident deaths. Twenty-seven employees there have tested positive for COVID-19.
Pruitthealth Austell, a 120-resident nursing home, has had a reported 67 residents test positive and three deaths. The Austell facility has had 24 employees with COVID-19.
Ross Memorial Health Care Center in Kennesaw has had 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and six resident deaths. Ross Memorial currently has 61 residents and 17 employees have tested positive for the virus.
Signature Healthcare of Marietta, with 116 current residents, has reported 37 resident infections and eight residents have died due to the virus. Among its employees, 27 have tested positive for COVID-19.
At Autumn Breeze Health and Rehabilitation, a nursing home in Marietta with 77 reported residents, 34 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and three have died. Twelve employees have also had the virus.
Woodland Ridge Senior Living, a personal care home in Smyrna, has had a reported 23 residents contract COVID-19 and six resident deaths. It has 23 current residents. Per the state’s report, seven employees have tested positive for the virus.
The report relies on data provided by the facilities to the DCH as of 2 p.m. the day it is released, and only includes information for facilities with 25 beds or more.
“It is possible that a facility may report different numbers to other outlets based on the time of day information is released. This report is subject to change,” notes the DCH’s website.
For the full report, visit dch.georgia.gov.
The facilities listed in Tuesday’s report are:
A.G. Rhodes Home, Inc — Cobb
Residents: 88
COVID-positive residents: 25
COVID-positive staff: 7
Resident deaths: 6
Alto Senior Living Marietta
Residents: 39
COVID-positive residents: 18
COVID-positive staff: 9
Resident deaths: 7
Anderson Mill Health and Rehavbilitation Center
Residents: 126
COVID-positive residents: 2
COVID-positive staff: 0
Resident deaths: 0
Arbor Terrace of Burnt Hickory
Residents: 87
COVID-positive residents: 2
COVID-positive staff: 0
Resident deaths: 0
Arbor Terrace of East Cobb
Residents: 57
COVID-positive residents: 7
COVID-positive staff: 10
Resident deaths: 2
Atherton Place
Residents: 145
COVID-positive residents: 1
COVID-positive staff: 0
Resident deaths: 1
Atria Mableton
Residents: 40
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 1
Resident deaths: 0
Autumn Breeze Health and Rehabilitation
Residents: 77
COVID-positive residents: 34
COVID-positive staff: 12
Resident deaths: 3
Brickmont Acworth SPE, LLC
Residents: 21
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 1
Resident deaths: 0
Canterfield of Kennesaw
Residents: 72
COVID-positive residents: 2
COVID-positive staff: 10
Resident deaths: 0
Delmar Gardens of Smyrna
Residents: 86
COVID-positive residents: 8
COVID-positive staff: 4
Resident deaths: 1
Femi Cares — Marietta Life Center
Residents: 31
COVID-positive residents: 5
COVID-positive staff: 0
Resident deaths: 0
Gaines Park Senior Living
Residents: 42
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 3
Resident deaths: 0
Greenwood Place
Residents: 43
COVID-positive residents: 10
COVID-positive staff: 5
Resident deaths: 2
Hearthstone at Presbyterian Village
Residents:38
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 2
Resident deaths: 0
Heritage of Sandy Plains
Residents: 45
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 2
Resident deaths: 0
Manor Care Rehabilitation Center — Marietta
Residents: 71
COVID-positive residents: 9
COVID-positive staff: 2
Resident deaths: 2
Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab
Residents: 131
COVID-positive residents: 109
COVID-positive staff: 36
Resident deaths: 20
Presbyterian Village (nursing home)
Residents: 86
COVID-positive residents: 3
COVID-positive staff: 2
Resident deaths: 0
Presbyterian Village (personal care home)
Residents: 20
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 1
Resident deaths: 0
Provident Village at Creekside
Residents: 73
COVID-positive residents: 1
COVID-positive staff: 0
Resident deaths: 0
Pruitthealth Austell
Residents: 120
COVID-positive residents: 67
COVID-positive staff: 24
Resident deaths: 3
Pruitthealth Marietta
Residents: 78
COVID-positive residents: 88
COVID-positive staff: 18
Resident deaths: 5
Roselane Health and Rehabilitation Center
Residents: 90
COVID-positive residents: 81
COVID-positive staff: 27
Resident deaths: 10
Ross Memorial Health Care Center
Residents: 61
COVID-positive residents: 39
COVID-positive staff: 17
Resident deaths: 6
Signature Healthcare at Tower Road
Residents: 103
COVID-positive residents: 82
COVID-positive staff: 28
Resident deaths: 18
Signature Healthcare of Marietta
Residents: 116
COVID-positive residents: 37
COVID-positive staff: 27
Resident deaths: 8
The Solana East Cobb
Residents: 74
COVID-positive residents: 1
COVID-positive staff: 3
Resident deaths: 0
Sterling Estates (3165 Dallas Highway)
Residents: 111
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 5
Resident deaths: 0
Sterling Estates Senior Living Community (4220 Lower Roswell Road)
Residents: 62
COVID-positive residents: 10
COVID-positive staff: 3
Resident deaths: 5
Sunrise of East Cobb
Residents: 46
COVID-positive residents: 2
COVID-positive staff: 2
Resident deaths: 1
Woodland Ridge Senior Living
Residents: 44
COVID-positive residents: 23
COVID-positive staff: 7
Resident deaths: 6
