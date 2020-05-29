Cobb County has had 2,971 cumulative cases of the new coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, according to the most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That’s an increase of 47 cases from Thursday afternoon's report, when 2,924 people were listed as testing positive for the virus.
A total of 168 county residents had died from COVID-19, four more than were reported Thursday afternoon.
Cobb remained fourth among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton (4,425), Gwinnett (3,681) and DeKalb (3,662).
Only Fulton County has had more residents die from the virus than Cobb, with 224 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases was 45,670, with 1,974 deaths, making Georgia’s death rate from the virus about 4.3%.
All 159 counties in the state had reported at least one case of the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Thursday, 1,698,523 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, with 100,446 deaths. The national death rate based on these figures is about 6%. The CDC says 31 states have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
A reported 7,852 COVID-19 patients (17.2%) had been hospitalized statewide, including 653 in Cobb. That is about 22% of all of Cobb’s confirmed cases. Cobb has reported the second highest number of hospitalizations, behind Fulton with 819.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 375.8 for every 100,000 people. Approximately 5.6% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus had died.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
The Georgia DPH updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For Cobb and Douglas Public Health’s look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
