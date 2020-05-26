Cobb County had 2,835 cases of the new coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
A total of 148 county residents had died from the virus, six more than were reported Monday afternoon.
Cobb remained fourth among Georgia's 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton (4,116), DeKalb (3,329) and Gwinnett (3,226).
Only Fulton County has had more residents die from the virus than Cobb, with 202 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases was 43,730, with 1,871 deaths, making Georgia’s death rate from the virus about 4.3%.
All 159 counties in the state had reported at least one case of the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Tuesday afternoon, 1,637,456 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, with 97,669 people having died. The national death rate based on these figures is about 6%. The CDC says 29 states have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
A reported 7,547 COVID-19 patients (17.3%) had been hospitalized statewide, including 635 in Cobb. That is about 22.4% of all of Cobb’s confirmed cases.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 358.6 for every 100,000 people. Approximately 5.2% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus had died.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
The Georgia DPH updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For Cobb and Douglas Public Health’s look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
