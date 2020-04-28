As of noon Tuesday, Cobb County has had 1,507 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 80 deaths, per the state’s latest Department of Public Health report.
The DPH’s website Tuesday did not list the sex or ages of the deceased or whether they had underlying conditions.
As of noon Monday -- when such information was listed -- all but seven of those people who had died had underlying conditions. It was unknown whether another 13 deaths had contributing factors. While four of the deaths listed Monday at noon were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest were in people 50 or older.
The county is averaging more than 190 cases per 100,000 people.
A week prior, Cobb had 1,230 cases and 60 deaths.
In Georgia, there had been 24,551 reported cumulative cases and 1,020 deaths. On Monday, 24,225 cases and 994 deaths statewide had been reported, and Cobb County had 1,483 reported cases and 81 deaths.
About 5.3% of Cobb Countians who had tested positive for the virus had died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4.1%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 4,778 people had been hospitalized. Of those, 434 were in Cobb County. The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,707 cases and 106 deaths, DeKalb County with 1,883 cases and 44 deaths and Gwinnett County at 1,573 cases and 54 deaths. Dougherty County, which was as high as second with its epicenter in Albany, is now fifth at 1,491 cases and 114 deaths.
As of Sunday, a reported 957,875 Americans have contracted the virus and 53,922 had died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
(2) comments
Every Friday, it would be nice if you could include a day by day - increase/decrease in cases in Cobb County and the State of Georgia. I have only been tracking it since last week and it seems Cobb County went back up in reported cases.
All negative data based on past cumulative history. What is the daily trend, how fast it is falling, when did it peak? My bet is you do not know! FYI: daily cases and daily deaths peaked weeks ago and both are on a steady and increasing decline. Why all the negative reporting?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.