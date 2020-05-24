Cobb County had 2,702 cases of the new coronavirus as of Sunday evening, according to the most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
A total of 142 county residents had died from the virus, one more than 24 hours prior.
Cobb remained fourth among Georgia's 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton (4,054), DeKalb (3,257) and Gwinnett (3,056).
Only Fulton County has had more residents die from the virus than Cobb, with 196 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases was 42,902, with 1,827 deaths, making Georgia’s death rate from the virus about 4.3%.
All 159 counties in the state had reported at least one case of the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Sunday, 1,622,114 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, with 97,049 people having died from the virus nationwide. The national death rate based on these figures is about 6%.
A reported 7,450 COVID-19 patients (17.4%) had been hospitalized statewide, including 627 in Cobb. That is about 23% of all of Cobb’s confirmed cases.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 342 for every 100,000 people. Approximately 5.3% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus had died.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
The Georgia DPH updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For Cobb and Douglas Public Health’s look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
