Cobb County has had 2,696 cases of the new coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon, according to the most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
A total of 142 county residents had died from the virus, per Sunday's data, one more than 24 hours prior.
Cobb remained fourth among Georgia's 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton (4,004), DeKalb (3,165) and Gwinnett (3,039). Of the state's reported cases, the home counties of 2,844 people had not been determined.
Only Fulton County has had more residents die from the virus than Cobb, with 196 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases was 42,838, with 1,824 deaths, making Georgia’s death rate from the virus about 4.3%.
All 159 counties in the state have reported at least one case of the virus.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,595,885 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, with 96,002 people having died from the virus nationwide. The national death rate based on these figures is about 6%.
A reported 7,439 COVID-19 patients (17.4%) had been hospitalized statewide, including 627 in Cobb. That is about 23% of all of Cobb’s confirmed cases, involving hospitalization.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 341.01 for every 100,000 people. Approximately 5.3% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus haD died.
The state reported there had been 481,954 people tested for COVID-19 in Georgia, about 4.5% of the state’s population of just over 10.6 million.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
The Georgia DPH updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For Cobb and Douglas Public Health’s look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
