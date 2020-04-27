As of Monday evening, Cobb County has had 1,483 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 81 deaths, per the state’s latest Department of Public Health report.
The county is averaging 187.58 cases per 100,000 people.
The DPH’s website Monday night did not list the sex or ages of the deceased or whether they had underlying conditions.
A week prior, Cobb had 1,196 cases and 56 deaths.
In Georgia, there had been 24,225 reported cumulative cases and 994 deaths. On Sunday, 23,481 cases and 916 deaths statewide had been reported, and Cobb County had 1,428 reported cases and 75 deaths.
About 5.5% of Cobb Countians who had tested positive for the virus had died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4.1%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 4,744 people had been hospitalized. Of those, 434 were in Cobb County. The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered.
Cobb rose to the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,681 42 deaths and Gwinnett County at 1,545 cases and 52 deaths. Dougherty County, which was as high as second with its epicenter in Albany, is now fifth at 1,480 cases and 114 deaths.
A reported 957,875 Americans have contracted the virus and 53,922 had died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
I wonder how many more people must die before we recognize the virus (COVID 19 or whatever) killing power of UV C light with a wavelength of 222 nm. With that particular wavelength it causes no damage to the human body including eyes and skin!!
