As of midday Monday, Cobb County has had 1,452 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 75 deaths, per the state's latest Department of Public Health report.
All but seven of those people who died had underlying conditions. It remains unknown if another 13 deaths had contributing factors. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest were in people 50 or older.
A week prior, Cobb had 1,196 cases and 56 deaths.
In Georgia, there had been 23,773 reported cumulative cases and 942 deaths. On Sunday, 23,481 cases and 916 deaths statewide had been reported, and Cobb County had 1,428 reported cases and 75 deaths.
About 5.2% of Cobb Countians who had tested positive for the virus had died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 4,433 people had been hospitalized. The Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fifth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,593 cases and 95 deaths, DeKalb County at 1,821 cases and 36 deaths, Gwinnett County at 1,520 cases and 50 deaths and Dougherty County at 1,474 cases and 108 deaths.
A reported 928,619 Americans had contracted the virus and 52,459 had died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia confirmed coronavirus cases (23,773) and deaths (942) by county:
Fulton 2,593, 95
Dekalb 1,821, 36
Gwinnett 1,520, 50
Dougherty 1,474, 108
Cobb 1,452, 75
Hall 1,039, 11
Clayton 643, 21
Henry 455, 10
Cherokee 376, 10
Richmond 369, 14
Sumter 361, 23
Carroll 329, 12
Lee 302, 18
Mitchell 293, 26
Bartow 288, 28
Douglas 281, 10
Muscogee 280, 4
Forsyth 260, 8
Bibb 252, 7
Houston 211, 13
Chatham 206, 7
Upson 200, 15
Early 199, 15
Spalding 192, 8
Coweta 188, 4
Baldwin 181, 6
Habersham 175, 3
Colquitt 169, 6
Newton 167, 6
Fayette 165, 8
Terrell 165, 17
Rockdale 163, 6
Paulding 161, 7
Thomas 159, 16
Randolph 156, 19
Crisp 155, 2
Columbia 145, 2
Worth 142, 9
Lowndes 136, 4
Floyd 133, 11
Troup 132, 4
Clarke 127, 13
Butts 126, 3
Dooly 113, 7
Ware 110, 8
Barrow 109, 4
Coffee 109, 4
Tift 100, 4
Walton 97, 3
Calhoun 85, 3
Gordon 81, 12
Burke 77, 3
Jackson 75, 1
Stephens 71, 1
Macon 70, 3
Wilcox 69, 7
Whitfield 67, 4
Turner 64, 8
Decatur 62, 1
Walker 59, 0
Appling 56, 5
Harris 56, 2
Oconee 56, 0
Pierce 54, 2
Greene 53, 1
Laurens 52, 1
Dawson 51, 1
Glynn 51, 1
Grady 51, 3
Brooks 49, 6
Meriwether 49, 0
Bryan 48, 2
Oglethorpe 48, 3
Gilmer 47, 0
Catoosa 46, 0
Polk 46, 0
Mcduffie 43, 4
White 41, 0
Marion 39, 1
Pike 39, 2
Peach 38, 2
Johnson 36, 2
Liberty 35, 0
Bulloch 34, 2
Effingham 34, 1
Washington 34, 1
Lamar 33, 0
Union 32, 2
Putnam 31, 5
Wilkinson 31, 2
Lumpkin 30, 1
Miller 29, 0
Camden 28, 1
Seminole 28, 2
Toombs 28, 3
Haralson 27, 1
Jones 26, 0
Ben Hill 24, 0
Morgan 24, 0
Murray 24, 0
Telfair 24, 0
Dodge 23, 0
Fannin 23, 0
Wilkes 23, 0
Madison 22, 1
Monroe 22, 1
Bacon 21, 1
Brantley 21, 2
Pickens 21, 2
Talbot 21, 1
Baker 20, 2
Clay 20, 2
Jasper 20, 0
Pulaski 20, 1
Towns 20, 0
Elbert 19, 0
Emanuel 19, 0
Hancock 18, 0
Banks 17, 0
Cook 17, 1
Dade 17, 1
Franklin 17, 0
Stewart 17, 0
Jenkins 16, 1
Schley 16, 1
Taylor 16, 2
Berrien 15, 0
Irwin 15, 1
Crawford 14, 0
Jefferson 14, 1
Screven 14, 1
Chattooga 13, 1
Jeff Davis 13, 1
Warren 12, 0
Wayne 11, 0
Heard 10, 1
Lincoln 10, 0
Bleckley 9, 0
Chattahoochee 9, 0
Hart 9, 0
Rabun 9, 0
Webster 9, 2
Candler 8, 0
Lanier 8, 1
Atkinson 7, 0
Charlton 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Tattnall 7, 0
Twiggs 7, 0
Echols 5, 0
Evans 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Long 3, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 633, 1
Non-Georgia Resident 1,027, 10
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
(1) comment
We have taken the MDJ for over 50 years. Now we sure miss the Sunday and Monday papers at the breakfast table.
We know times have changed but not having the paper sure is disappointing.
Guess we'll have to get used to just talking in the morning. LOL.
